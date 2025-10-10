'He's already between Remco and Pogačar at the same age' - France's most recent Il Lombardia winner Thibaut Pinot pays tribute to rising local star Paul Seixas

Seixas set to make debut in Race of Falling Leaves this weekend

Il Lombardia 2018: winner Thibaut Pinot prepares to drop defending champion Vincenzo Nibali
Il Lombardia 2018: winner Thibaut Pinot prepares to drop defending champion Vincenzo Nibali on the Civiglio (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six days after Paul Seixas turned in a stunning ride into a bronze medal in the Road European Championships, the 19-year-old Frenchman is set to make his debut in Il Lombardia.

The odds of Seixas outpowering either top favourites Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) or Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep - the riders who beat him last weekend in the Drôme-Ardèche in the European Championships - during Saturday's lengthy trek through the hills of northern Italy are logically remote. But for one former French winner of the Race of the Falling Leaves, at least, Seixas is already riding as brilliantly as Remco and Pogačar were at the same point in their respective careers.

"In my opinion, we haven't seen a phenomenon like him since Pogačar and Evenepoel," former French great Thibaut Pinot told L'Équipe on Friday, "And certainly amongst those who've come straight out of junior racing.

"He's maybe even stronger than Pogačar was at his age. He (Pogačar) didn't turn pro straight after being a junior and it's true that in his first season, he got third in the [2019] Vuelta a España and won three stages. But he was also two years older [21-Ed.] than Seixas when he did that.

"So you could consider Seixas to be ahead of him [for his age], while Remco had already won his first pro races, notably the Clásica San Sebastian [at 19].

"So broadly speaking, there it is: he's somewhere between Remco and Pogačar at the same age."

