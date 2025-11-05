'Guess who's back?' – Lotte Kopecky to return to competition at Gent Six Day after vertebral fracture

By published

Belgian star to race in elimination race and points race of iconic track event at 't Kuipke velodrome

Belgian rider Lotte Kopecky reacts after competing on the fourth day of the Zesdaagse Vlaanderen-Gent six-day indoor track cycling event at the indoor cycling arena &#039;t Kuipke in Gent on November 17, 2023. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
Kopecky will be back in action in Gent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky will return to competition at the iconic Gent Six Day after a crash and subsequent vertebral fracture in her final road race of 2025 ruled her out of the Track World Championships and racing altogether for two months.

The former two-time road World Champion has been enjoying a mix of recovery and holiday in the days since she crashed out of the Tour de l'Ardèche in September and sustained an injury worse than initially feared.

"So let’s approach this one right. I’ll give myself the time to let my body and the fracture heal properly."

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.