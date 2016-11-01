Greg Van Avermaet's gold BMC Teammachine – Gallery

Image 1 of 22 A close-up of the seatpost area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 22 Everything Greg Van Avermaet touches turns to gold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 The neat rear drop outs (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 22 The gold bottom bracket area shone in the sun (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 22 The rear brake cable passes through the gap in the top tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 22 This is the special gold BMC Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 22 The gear and brake cables pass through the head tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 22 The chunky bottom bracket can easily be accessed (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 22 The 120mm 3T stem can be raised a little if needed (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 22 The BMC Time Machine SLR01 is UCI approved for competition (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 22 The Shimano Dura-Ace rear mech is fitted to a BMC gear hanger (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 22 BMC uses Dura-Ace C35 wheels and Continental tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 22 Greg van Avermaet's gold BMC Time Machine SLR01 bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 22 The top tube of the BMC Time Machine SLR01 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 22 This is Greg van Avermaet's bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 22 Van Avermaet's race number for the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 22 The gold Fizik Antares saddle (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 22 Van Avermaet has a special gold SRM PC8 unit (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 22 The tube shapes can clearly be seen (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 22 The Shimano Dura-Ace front hub and BMC fork (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 22 The unique BMC seatpost design (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) ended his hugely successful season at the recent Abu Dhabi Tour, racing on his special gold BMC Teammachine SLR01 bike given to him to celebrate winning the gold medal in the men's road race at the Rio Olympics.

International Olympic Committee rules do not allow athletes to wear the Olympic rings as a sign of success and so BMC and Van Avermaet have gone for a gold bike and gold touches to the Belgian's jersey on the sleeves, collar and around the BMC logo. However, the colours of the Olympic rings have also been painted on the side of the top tube. Van Avermaet was also sorting some metallic gold Oakley sunglasses.

We studied the bike before the start of a stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour, before Van Avermaet went on the attack for the final time of the 2016 season. He used the same bike to win the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal race in Canada and in the UCI Road World Championships in Qatar, where he placed 10th.

The chunky but solid tube shapes had collected a few flies during the high-speed transfer to the stage start but still the gold finish shone brightly in the sun. Van Avermaet raced with number 11 during the Abu Dhabi Tour. On this occasion, his bike was also fitted with the Velon data unit under the saddle that produced live data during the race.

The BMC Teammachine is a standard team issued bike, fitted with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic drivetrain and Shimano C35 wheels fitted with Continental Pro ltd tyres. It has a black 3T ARX 120mm stem and Ergonova bars. Fizik has supplied a custom Antares Saddle while there is a gold PC8 head unit courtesy of SRM.

Cyclingnews understands Van Avermaet will use a similar gold bike in 2017 and possibly for the four years he remains as Olympic road race champion.