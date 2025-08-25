'Going for the sprint means you stay alert' - Vuelta a España leader Jonas Vingegaard explains why he took part in stage 3 dash for line

By published

Dane claims third, remains leader ahead of stage winner David Gaudu thanks to time bonuses

La Vuelta Cycling Race, Stage 3, Turin, Italy - 25 Aug 2025Jonas Vingegaard (DEN); 25th August 2025, Turin, Italy; 2025 UCI La Vuelta Cycling Race, Third Stage from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres.By: Pierre Teyssot/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Jonas Vingegaard finished stage 3 with a strong third-place finish to retain the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Shutterstock)

That Jonas Vingegaard remained the overall leader of the Vuelta a España after stage 3's blisteringly-fast uphill finish at Ceres is hardly news in itself, but that the Dane did so by taking third in the sprint just behind unexpected winner David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and leading favourite Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) was certainly much more of a surprise.

The Visma-Lease a Bike leader has stayed in la roja by the bare minimum, with his third place on the stage and consequent time bonus, combined with better placings on stage 1 than Gaudu, enabling him to hold on despite being tied on time with the Frenchman.

Vingegaard has now moved into the overall lead of the points competition, too, but he denied that he was trying to follow Tadej Pogačar's example of fighting for bonus seconds as well as for the overall.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

