Giro Rosa: Stage 10 highlights - Video
Watch Van Vleuten secure the overall title
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) showed that she was a level above the rest by winning her third stage of this Giro Rosa. The maglia rosa soloed to the finish of stage 10 after attacking in the last kilometre of the category 1 climb with 10 kilometres to go. Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) beat Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in a group sprint for second place.
Van Vleuten won the overall classification with a four-minute advantage to runner-up Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla). Amanda Spratt (also Mitchelton-Scott) rounded off the podium in third place.
The 10-day race ended with a 120.3km circuit stage in Cividale del Friuli on Sunday.
Watch the finale stage 10 highlights from the Giro Rosa in the video above.
