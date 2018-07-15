Giro Rosa: Van Vleuten seals overall victory
Maglia rosa wins final stage over Brand
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) showed that she was a level above the rest by winning her third stage of this Giro Rosa. The maglia rosa soloed to the finish of stage 10 after attacking in the last kilometre of the category 1 climb with 10 kilometres to go. Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) beat Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in a group sprint for second place.
Van Vleuten won the overall classification with a four-minute advantage to runner-up Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla). Amanda Spratt (also Mitchelton-Scott) rounded off the podium and also took the green jersey for the best climber while van Vleuten won the cyclamen points jersey due to her three stage wins.
Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team) took home the white jersey for the best U23 rider while the blue jersey for the best-placed Italian went to Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5).
In the UCI Women's WorldTour ranking, Amanda Spratt reduced the gap to Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) to only 14 points. The Dutch rider did not participate in the Giro Rosa, instead opting for a mountain bike stint, and just keeps the purple leader's jersey on her shoulders. Bertizzolo continues to lead the U23 ranking.
How it happened
Stage 10 started and finished in Cividale del Friuli and had a length of 120.3 km. The route contained two laps of a 29-kilometre circuit west of the city before going east, up and down the Natisone valley twice, and finally over the category 1 climb to San Leonardo. After a fast, technical descent, the finish line was in the centre of Cividale del Friuli.
The race started fast as teams who had not yet won a stage were eager to get into the break of the day that was considered likely to stay away. Danielle Christmas (Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias), Carmela Cipriani (Conceria Zabri-Fanini), and Anna Ceoloni (S.C. Michela Fanini) initiated a move that eventually turned into a breakaway of 13 riders – the other ten were world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), Katia Ragusa (BePink), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Sheyla Gutiérrez (Cylance), Alice Gasparini (Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana), Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb), Eva Buurman (Trek-Drops), and Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals).
Most of the big teams were represented up front, but Cervélo-Bigla had missed the move and put in a big effort to bring the group back. Because of this, the gap never went above a minute for almost an hour as the white and blue team chased hard in the peloton and had first Lotta Lepistö, then Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig who was sixth-placed overall try to bridge to the front on their own.
The committed chase led to a whole 46.7 km being covered in the first hour of racing, though by that time the break had built a gap of 1:34 minutes. Passing through the finish in Cividale after 58 km, their advantage was two minutes, and it grew to three minutes on the Natisone laps.
Lisa De Ranieri (Aromitalia Vaiano) tried a solo chase for a short while, but did not get anywhere. This was not true for former world time trial champion Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) who jumped from the peloton with just over 30 km to go and soon trailed the break by less than two minutes. The peloton also took up the chase and caught van Dijk with 18 km to go, the gap to the breakaway was still 1:40 minutes.
The escapees tried to rest themselves before the upcoming climb, but this quickly backfired as the peloton continued to chase hard and reduced the gap to only 30 seconds at the bottom of the climb. Labous and Jasinska stayed in front until about halfway up the steeper first part of the ascent and were then caught by a group of ten riders containing almost the entire overall top-ten. This group was whittled down further to only seven riders: Van Vleuten, Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), Niewiadoma, Moolman-Pasio, Uttrup Ludwig, Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), and Margarita Victoria García (Movistar Team).
On the last kilometre of the climb, pink jersey van Vleuten attacked to split the group, and she quickly opened a 40-second gap on Moolman-Pasio and Spratt, with the rest even further behind. The race leader took no excessive risks on the descent, but raced all-out on the last kilometres into Cividale and reached the finish solo to celebrate her third stage win of the ten-day race. 23 seconds later, a group of eight riders sprinted for second place, with Brand beating Niewiadoma and Guarnier.
Having taken more time on her rivals on the final stage, van Vleuten finished the 980-kilometre race 4:12 minutes ahead of runner-up Moolman-Pasio and 6:30 minutes ahead of her teammate Spratt in third place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3:00:24
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:27
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|10
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:14
|11
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:15
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:23
|13
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|15
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|0:01:43
|16
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:23
|17
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:04
|18
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:08
|19
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|20
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|21
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|22
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|23
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|24
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|25
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|26
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|27
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|28
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|30
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|31
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini
|32
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|33
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|34
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|0:03:25
|35
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|36
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:03:27
|37
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:46
|38
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:28
|39
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|41
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|43
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|44
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|45
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|46
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|48
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|49
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|50
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|51
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|52
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|53
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|54
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
|0:04:33
|55
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:04:45
|56
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:59
|57
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|58
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:05:01
|59
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:05:20
|60
|Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
|61
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:05:39
|62
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|63
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|64
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|65
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|66
|Marion Bessone (Fra) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|67
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|68
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|69
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|70
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:06:09
|71
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|72
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|73
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|74
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|75
|Mónika Király (Hun) SC Michela Fanini
|76
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:07:19
|77
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|78
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|0:07:21
|79
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:07:40
|80
|Lilibeth Chacon (Ven) SC Michela Fanini
|81
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|0:07:46
|82
|Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|83
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|84
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|85
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|86
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:07:56
|87
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:08:37
|88
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|89
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:43
|90
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:08:53
|91
|Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:09:02
|92
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:10:10
|93
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|94
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|95
|Marzia Salton Basei (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:10:12
|96
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|97
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|98
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|99
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:10:16
|101
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|102
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|103
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|104
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|106
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|107
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|109
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|110
|Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:10:20
|111
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:10:41
|112
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:10:52
|113
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:12:36
|114
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:17
|115
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|116
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|117
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|118
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|119
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|120
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|121
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|122
|Greta Marturano (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
|123
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|124
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|126
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|127
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|128
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|129
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|130
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:14:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|13
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|11
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|2
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|3
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|15
|pts
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|5
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|6
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|2
|10
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team Women
|9:05:58
|2
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:03
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:17
|4
|Trek-Drops
|0:03:30
|5
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|6
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:04:28
|7
|BePink
|0:05:05
|8
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:51
|9
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|10
|Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:06:29
|11
|Ale Cipollini
|0:06:45
|12
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:18
|13
|Wiggle High5
|0:07:55
|14
|Astana Women's Team
|0:08:29
|15
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:08:58
|16
|Valcar PBM
|0:08:59
|17
|SC Michela Fanini
|0:09:04
|18
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:12:04
|19
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:13:00
|20
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:13:07
|21
|Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:14:23
|22
|Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana
|0:14:49
|23
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:16:35
|24
|Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:23:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|25:50:22
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:06:30
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:07:36
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:20
|6
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:38
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:10:46
|8
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:12:37
|9
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:13:12
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:13:47
|11
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:14:05
|12
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:19
|13
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:16:08
|14
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:17:40
|15
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|0:18:54
|16
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:19:02
|17
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:19:29
|18
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:21:36
|19
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:22:57
|20
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini
|0:23:10
|21
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:24:00
|22
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|0:24:21
|23
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:25:12
|24
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:25:13
|25
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:25:25
|26
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:26:37
|27
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:27:19
|28
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:28:15
|29
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:30:39
|30
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:31:31
|31
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:32:39
|32
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:36:06
|33
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:38:14
|34
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:39:14
|35
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:39:23
|36
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:39:26
|37
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:40:26
|38
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:40:39
|39
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:41:09
|40
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|0:41:20
|41
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:42:17
|42
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:43:55
|43
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:44:06
|44
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:44:09
|45
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:44:11
|46
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|47
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:44:16
|48
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:33
|49
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:44:35
|50
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:45:23
|51
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:46:21
|52
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:48:25
|53
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:49:29
|54
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:49:55
|55
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:50
|56
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|57
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:23
|58
|Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
|0:51:47
|59
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:53
|60
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|0:53:06
|61
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
|0:53:26
|62
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:53:30
|63
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:53:35
|64
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:53:56
|65
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:59
|66
|Lilibeth Chacon (Ven) SC Michela Fanini
|0:55:00
|67
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:56:31
|68
|Mónika Király (Hun) SC Michela Fanini
|0:57:37
|69
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:58:47
|70
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:58:49
|71
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:58:57
|72
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:01:00
|73
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:23
|74
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|1:02:43
|75
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:03:29
|76
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1:05:21
|77
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|1:05:34
|78
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1:06:38
|79
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1:06:49
|80
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1:07:56
|81
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:09:24
|82
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:09:54
|83
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:10:35
|84
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1:11:10
|85
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|1:11:25
|86
|Marion Bessone (Fra) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|1:11:33
|87
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|1:12:27
|88
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:16:28
|89
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|1:16:42
|90
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|1:17:49
|91
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:19:23
|92
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:48
|93
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:15
|94
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1:21:56
|95
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:22:09
|96
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|1:22:31
|97
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1:22:50
|98
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|1:23:47
|99
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:24:18
|100
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|1:24:49
|101
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:25:44
|102
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1:26:01
|103
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|1:26:17
|104
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|1:27:15
|105
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:21
|106
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:30:50
|107
|Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|1:32:02
|108
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|1:32:40
|109
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|1:32:52
|110
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|1:34:16
|111
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|1:35:07
|112
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|1:35:37
|113
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1:36:35
|114
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1:36:48
|115
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:37:27
|116
|Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|1:38:21
|117
|Greta Marturano (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
|1:38:29
|118
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:38:59
|119
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1:39:52
|120
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1:39:54
|121
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|1:40:31
|122
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:43:14
|123
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|1:44:48
|124
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1:48:21
|125
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1:49:09
|126
|Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|1:52:31
|127
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:54:33
|128
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|1:55:35
|129
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|2:11:27
|130
|Marzia Salton Basei (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:12:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|57
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|41
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|40
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|38
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|6
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|30
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|26
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|22
|9
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|18
|10
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|11
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|13
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|13
|14
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|13
|15
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|12
|16
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|12
|17
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|18
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|12
|19
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|20
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|21
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|9
|22
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|8
|23
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|8
|24
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|4
|25
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|26
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|3
|28
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|29
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|2
|30
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|31
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|32
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|33
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|51
|pts
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|49
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|43
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|25
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|18
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|8
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|10
|9
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|10
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|5
|11
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|12
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|13
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|14
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|15
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|18
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|1
|19
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|26:14:22
|2
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:15
|3
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:06:39
|4
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:18:17
|5
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:20:11
|6
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:24:25
|7
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:25:55
|8
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:23
|9
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|0:29:06
|10
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:29:35
|11
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:29:56
|12
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:39:29
|13
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:42:49
|14
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:45:24
|15
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:48:27
|16
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:55:23
|17
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:58:09
|18
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:00:18
|19
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|1:00:49
|20
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:01:44
|21
|Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|1:08:02
|22
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|1:08:52
|23
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|1:10:16
|24
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1:12:48
|25
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:13:27
|26
|Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|1:14:21
|27
|Greta Marturano (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
|1:14:29
|28
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:14:59
|29
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1:15:52
|30
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|1:16:31
|31
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|1:20:48
|32
|Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|1:28:31
|33
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:30:33
|34
|Marzia Salton Basei (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:48:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|26:04:09
|2
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:02:21
|3
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:09:10
|4
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:10:13
|5
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:12:50
|6
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:14:28
|7
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:25:27
|8
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:25:39
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:26:39
|10
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:28:30
|11
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:30:19
|12
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:30:22
|13
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:30:24
|14
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:30:29
|15
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:37:03
|16
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|0:39:19
|17
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
|0:39:39
|18
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:49:42
|19
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:53:02
|20
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:54:09
|21
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:55:37
|22
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:05:36
|23
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1:08:09
|24
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:08:22
|25
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|1:08:44
|26
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:10:31
|27
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:11:57
|28
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|1:12:30
|29
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:17:03
|30
|Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|1:18:15
|31
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|1:18:53
|32
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|1:19:05
|33
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|1:20:29
|34
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1:23:01
|35
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:23:40
|36
|Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|1:24:34
|37
|Greta Marturano (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
|1:24:42
|38
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:25:12
|39
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1:26:07
|40
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:29:27
|41
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:40:46
|42
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|1:57:40
|43
|Marzia Salton Basei (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:58:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb Women
|77:36:34
|2
|Movistar Team Women
|0:05:34
|3
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:03
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:26:19
|5
|Trek-Drops
|0:27:33
|6
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:32:03
|7
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:24
|8
|Wiggle High5
|0:40:35
|9
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:43:22
|10
|Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:47:33
|11
|BePink
|0:50:59
|12
|Valcar PBM
|0:59:35
|13
|Ale Cipollini
|1:00:06
|14
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1:03:40
|15
|SC Michela Fanini
|1:03:46
|16
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:04:51
|17
|Astana Women's Team
|1:06:52
|18
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:32:52
|19
|Team Virtu Cycling
|1:37:07
|20
|Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|2:01:49
|21
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|2:08:26
|22
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|2:19:03
|23
|Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana
|2:35:59
|24
|Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|3:18:38
