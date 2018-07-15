Image 1 of 6 Annemiek van Vleuten wins the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) was second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Annemiek van Vleuten wins the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Lucinda Brand, Annemiek van Vleuten and Katarzyna Niewiadoma were the top three on the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Annemiek van Vleuten the overall winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) showed that she was a level above the rest by winning her third stage of this Giro Rosa. The maglia rosa soloed to the finish of stage 10 after attacking in the last kilometre of the category 1 climb with 10 kilometres to go. Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) beat Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in a group sprint for second place.

Van Vleuten won the overall classification with a four-minute advantage to runner-up Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla). Amanda Spratt (also Mitchelton-Scott) rounded off the podium and also took the green jersey for the best climber while van Vleuten won the cyclamen points jersey due to her three stage wins.

Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team) took home the white jersey for the best U23 rider while the blue jersey for the best-placed Italian went to Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5).

In the UCI Women's WorldTour ranking, Amanda Spratt reduced the gap to Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) to only 14 points. The Dutch rider did not participate in the Giro Rosa, instead opting for a mountain bike stint, and just keeps the purple leader's jersey on her shoulders. Bertizzolo continues to lead the U23 ranking.

How it happened

Stage 10 started and finished in Cividale del Friuli and had a length of 120.3 km. The route contained two laps of a 29-kilometre circuit west of the city before going east, up and down the Natisone valley twice, and finally over the category 1 climb to San Leonardo. After a fast, technical descent, the finish line was in the centre of Cividale del Friuli.

The race started fast as teams who had not yet won a stage were eager to get into the break of the day that was considered likely to stay away. Danielle Christmas (Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias), Carmela Cipriani (Conceria Zabri-Fanini), and Anna Ceoloni (S.C. Michela Fanini) initiated a move that eventually turned into a breakaway of 13 riders – the other ten were world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), Katia Ragusa (BePink), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Sheyla Gutiérrez (Cylance), Alice Gasparini (Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana), Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb), Eva Buurman (Trek-Drops), and Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals).

Most of the big teams were represented up front, but Cervélo-Bigla had missed the move and put in a big effort to bring the group back. Because of this, the gap never went above a minute for almost an hour as the white and blue team chased hard in the peloton and had first Lotta Lepistö, then Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig who was sixth-placed overall try to bridge to the front on their own.

The committed chase led to a whole 46.7 km being covered in the first hour of racing, though by that time the break had built a gap of 1:34 minutes. Passing through the finish in Cividale after 58 km, their advantage was two minutes, and it grew to three minutes on the Natisone laps.

Lisa De Ranieri (Aromitalia Vaiano) tried a solo chase for a short while, but did not get anywhere. This was not true for former world time trial champion Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) who jumped from the peloton with just over 30 km to go and soon trailed the break by less than two minutes. The peloton also took up the chase and caught van Dijk with 18 km to go, the gap to the breakaway was still 1:40 minutes.

The escapees tried to rest themselves before the upcoming climb, but this quickly backfired as the peloton continued to chase hard and reduced the gap to only 30 seconds at the bottom of the climb. Labous and Jasinska stayed in front until about halfway up the steeper first part of the ascent and were then caught by a group of ten riders containing almost the entire overall top-ten. This group was whittled down further to only seven riders: Van Vleuten, Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), Niewiadoma, Moolman-Pasio, Uttrup Ludwig, Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), and Margarita Victoria García (Movistar Team).

On the last kilometre of the climb, pink jersey van Vleuten attacked to split the group, and she quickly opened a 40-second gap on Moolman-Pasio and Spratt, with the rest even further behind. The race leader took no excessive risks on the descent, but raced all-out on the last kilometres into Cividale and reached the finish solo to celebrate her third stage win of the ten-day race. 23 seconds later, a group of eight riders sprinted for second place, with Brand beating Niewiadoma and Guarnier.

Having taken more time on her rivals on the final stage, van Vleuten finished the 980-kilometre race 4:12 minutes ahead of runner-up Moolman-Pasio and 6:30 minutes ahead of her teammate Spratt in third place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 3:00:24 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:27 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 6 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 10 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:14 11 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:15 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:01:23 13 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 14 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 15 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 0:01:43 16 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:23 17 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:03:04 18 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:08 19 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 20 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 21 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 22 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 23 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 24 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 25 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 26 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 27 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 28 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 29 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 30 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 31 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini 32 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 33 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 34 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 0:03:25 35 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 36 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:03:27 37 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:46 38 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:28 39 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 40 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 41 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 42 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 43 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 44 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 45 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 46 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 47 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 48 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 49 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 50 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 51 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 52 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 53 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 54 Anna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini 0:04:33 55 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:04:45 56 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:04:59 57 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 58 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:05:01 59 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:05:20 60 Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team 61 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:05:39 62 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 63 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 64 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 65 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 66 Marion Bessone (Fra) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 67 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 68 Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 69 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 70 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:06:09 71 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 72 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 73 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 74 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 75 Mónika Király (Hun) SC Michela Fanini 76 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:07:19 77 Enara Lopez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 78 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 0:07:21 79 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:07:40 80 Lilibeth Chacon (Ven) SC Michela Fanini 81 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 0:07:46 82 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 83 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 84 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 85 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 86 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:07:56 87 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:08:37 88 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 89 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 0:08:43 90 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:08:53 91 Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:09:02 92 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:10:10 93 Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano 94 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 95 Marzia Salton Basei (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:10:12 96 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 97 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 98 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 99 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 100 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:10:16 101 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 102 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 103 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 104 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 105 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 106 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 107 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 108 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 109 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 110 Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:10:20 111 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:10:41 112 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:10:52 113 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:12:36 114 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:13:17 115 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 116 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 117 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 118 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 119 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 120 Elena Franchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 121 Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 122 Greta Marturano (Ita) SC Michela Fanini 123 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 124 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 125 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 126 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 127 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 128 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 129 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 130 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 0:14:49

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) San Leonardo loc.Altana # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 13 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 11 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 2 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 3 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 15 pts 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 12 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 10 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 5 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 6 6 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 2 10 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team Women 9:05:58 2 Team Sunweb Women 0:00:03 3 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:17 4 Trek-Drops 0:03:30 5 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 6 Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:04:28 7 BePink 0:05:05 8 BTC City Ljubljana 0:05:51 9 Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:06:20 10 Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:06:29 11 Ale Cipollini 0:06:45 12 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:18 13 Wiggle High5 0:07:55 14 Astana Women's Team 0:08:29 15 Mitchelton Scott Women 0:08:58 16 Valcar PBM 0:08:59 17 SC Michela Fanini 0:09:04 18 Team Virtu Cycling 0:12:04 19 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:13:00 20 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:13:07 21 Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:14:23 22 Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana 0:14:49 23 Aromitalia Vaiano 0:16:35 24 Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:23:11

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 25:50:22 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:04:12 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:06:30 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:07:36 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:09:20 6 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:10:38 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:10:46 8 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:12:37 9 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 0:13:12 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:13:47 11 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:14:05 12 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:14:19 13 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 0:16:08 14 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:17:40 15 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 0:18:54 16 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:19:02 17 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:19:29 18 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:21:36 19 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:22:57 20 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini 0:23:10 21 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:24:00 22 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 0:24:21 23 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:25:12 24 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:25:13 25 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:25:25 26 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:26:37 27 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:27:19 28 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:28:15 29 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:30:39 30 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:31:31 31 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:32:39 32 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:36:06 33 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:38:14 34 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:39:14 35 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:39:23 36 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:39:26 37 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:40:26 38 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:40:39 39 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:41:09 40 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 0:41:20 41 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:42:17 42 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:43:55 43 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:44:06 44 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:44:09 45 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:44:11 46 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 47 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:44:16 48 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:44:33 49 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:44:35 50 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:45:23 51 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:46:21 52 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:48:25 53 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:49:29 54 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:49:55 55 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:50:50 56 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 57 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:51:23 58 Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team 0:51:47 59 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:51:53 60 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 0:53:06 61 Anna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini 0:53:26 62 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:53:30 63 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:53:35 64 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:53:56 65 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:54:59 66 Lilibeth Chacon (Ven) SC Michela Fanini 0:55:00 67 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:56:31 68 Mónika Király (Hun) SC Michela Fanini 0:57:37 69 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:58:47 70 Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:58:49 71 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:58:57 72 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1:01:00 73 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1:01:23 74 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 1:02:43 75 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:03:29 76 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1:05:21 77 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 1:05:34 78 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1:06:38 79 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 1:06:49 80 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 1:07:56 81 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:09:24 82 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:09:54 83 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 1:10:35 84 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 1:11:10 85 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 1:11:25 86 Marion Bessone (Fra) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 1:11:33 87 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 1:12:27 88 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1:16:28 89 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 1:16:42 90 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 1:17:49 91 Elena Franchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:19:23 92 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1:19:48 93 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1:20:15 94 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 1:21:56 95 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:22:09 96 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 1:22:31 97 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 1:22:50 98 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 1:23:47 99 Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:24:18 100 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 1:24:49 101 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:25:44 102 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 1:26:01 103 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 1:26:17 104 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 1:27:15 105 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 1:28:21 106 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:30:50 107 Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 1:32:02 108 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1:32:40 109 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 1:32:52 110 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 1:34:16 111 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 1:35:07 112 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1:35:37 113 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 1:36:35 114 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 1:36:48 115 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:37:27 116 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 1:38:21 117 Greta Marturano (Ita) SC Michela Fanini 1:38:29 118 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:38:59 119 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1:39:52 120 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 1:39:54 121 Enara Lopez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 1:40:31 122 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:43:14 123 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 1:44:48 124 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1:48:21 125 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 1:49:09 126 Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 1:52:31 127 Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:54:33 128 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 1:55:35 129 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 2:11:27 130 Marzia Salton Basei (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 2:12:42

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 57 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 41 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 40 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 38 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 36 6 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 30 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 26 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 22 9 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 18 10 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 15 11 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 15 12 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 14 13 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 13 14 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 13 15 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 12 16 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 12 17 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 18 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 12 19 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 20 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 21 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 9 22 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 8 23 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 8 24 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 4 25 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 4 26 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 3 28 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 29 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 2 30 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 1 31 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 1 32 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 1 33 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 51 pts 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 49 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 43 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 25 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 18 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 15 7 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 14 8 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 10 9 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 10 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 5 11 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 12 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 4 13 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 14 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 3 15 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 16 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 2 17 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 18 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 1 19 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 26:14:22 2 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:04:15 3 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:06:39 4 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:18:17 5 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:20:11 6 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:24:25 7 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:25:55 8 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:27:23 9 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 0:29:06 10 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:29:35 11 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:29:56 12 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:39:29 13 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:42:49 14 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:45:24 15 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:48:27 16 Elena Franchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:55:23 17 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:58:09 18 Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:00:18 19 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 1:00:49 20 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:01:44 21 Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 1:08:02 22 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 1:08:52 23 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 1:10:16 24 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 1:12:48 25 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:13:27 26 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 1:14:21 27 Greta Marturano (Ita) SC Michela Fanini 1:14:29 28 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:14:59 29 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1:15:52 30 Enara Lopez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 1:16:31 31 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 1:20:48 32 Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 1:28:31 33 Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:30:33 34 Marzia Salton Basei (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:48:42

Italian riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 26:04:09 2 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 0:02:21 3 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:09:10 4 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:10:13 5 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:12:50 6 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:14:28 7 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:25:27 8 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:25:39 9 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:26:39 10 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:28:30 11 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:30:19 12 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:30:22 13 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:30:24 14 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:30:29 15 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:37:03 16 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 0:39:19 17 Anna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini 0:39:39 18 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:49:42 19 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:53:02 20 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:54:09 21 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:55:37 22 Elena Franchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:05:36 23 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 1:08:09 24 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:08:22 25 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 1:08:44 26 Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:10:31 27 Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:11:57 28 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 1:12:30 29 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:17:03 30 Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 1:18:15 31 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1:18:53 32 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 1:19:05 33 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 1:20:29 34 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 1:23:01 35 Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:23:40 36 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 1:24:34 37 Greta Marturano (Ita) SC Michela Fanini 1:24:42 38 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:25:12 39 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 1:26:07 40 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:29:27 41 Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:40:46 42 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 1:57:40 43 Marzia Salton Basei (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:58:55