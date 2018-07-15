Trending

Giro Rosa: Van Vleuten seals overall victory

Maglia rosa wins final stage over Brand

Image 1 of 6

Annemiek van Vleuten wins the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten wins the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 6

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) was second

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) was second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 6

Annemiek van Vleuten wins the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten wins the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 6

Lucinda Brand, Annemiek van Vleuten and Katarzyna Niewiadoma were the top three on the final stage

Lucinda Brand, Annemiek van Vleuten and Katarzyna Niewiadoma were the top three on the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 6

Annemiek van Vleuten the overall winner

Annemiek van Vleuten the overall winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 6

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt on the podium

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) showed that she was a level above the rest by winning her third stage of this Giro Rosa. The maglia rosa soloed to the finish of stage 10 after attacking in the last kilometre of the category 1 climb with 10 kilometres to go. Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) beat Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in a group sprint for second place.

Van Vleuten won the overall classification with a four-minute advantage to runner-up Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla). Amanda Spratt (also Mitchelton-Scott) rounded off the podium and also took the green jersey for the best climber while van Vleuten won the cyclamen points jersey due to her three stage wins.

Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team) took home the white jersey for the best U23 rider while the blue jersey for the best-placed Italian went to Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5).

In the UCI Women's WorldTour ranking, Amanda Spratt reduced the gap to Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) to only 14 points. The Dutch rider did not participate in the Giro Rosa, instead opting for a mountain bike stint, and just keeps the purple leader's jersey on her shoulders. Bertizzolo continues to lead the U23 ranking.

How it happened

Stage 10 started and finished in Cividale del Friuli and had a length of 120.3 km. The route contained two laps of a 29-kilometre circuit west of the city before going east, up and down the Natisone valley twice, and finally over the category 1 climb to San Leonardo. After a fast, technical descent, the finish line was in the centre of Cividale del Friuli.

The race started fast as teams who had not yet won a stage were eager to get into the break of the day that was considered likely to stay away. Danielle Christmas (Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias), Carmela Cipriani (Conceria Zabri-Fanini), and Anna Ceoloni (S.C. Michela Fanini) initiated a move that eventually turned into a breakaway of 13 riders – the other ten were world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), Katia Ragusa (BePink), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Sheyla Gutiérrez (Cylance), Alice Gasparini (Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana), Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb), Eva Buurman (Trek-Drops), and Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals).

Most of the big teams were represented up front, but Cervélo-Bigla had missed the move and put in a big effort to bring the group back. Because of this, the gap never went above a minute for almost an hour as the white and blue team chased hard in the peloton and had first Lotta Lepistö, then Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig who was sixth-placed overall try to bridge to the front on their own.

The committed chase led to a whole 46.7 km being covered in the first hour of racing, though by that time the break had built a gap of 1:34 minutes. Passing through the finish in Cividale after 58 km, their advantage was two minutes, and it grew to three minutes on the Natisone laps.

Lisa De Ranieri (Aromitalia Vaiano) tried a solo chase for a short while, but did not get anywhere. This was not true for former world time trial champion Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) who jumped from the peloton with just over 30 km to go and soon trailed the break by less than two minutes. The peloton also took up the chase and caught van Dijk with 18 km to go, the gap to the breakaway was still 1:40 minutes.

The escapees tried to rest themselves before the upcoming climb, but this quickly backfired as the peloton continued to chase hard and reduced the gap to only 30 seconds at the bottom of the climb. Labous and Jasinska stayed in front until about halfway up the steeper first part of the ascent and were then caught by a group of ten riders containing almost the entire overall top-ten. This group was whittled down further to only seven riders: Van Vleuten, Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), Niewiadoma, Moolman-Pasio, Uttrup Ludwig, Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), and Margarita Victoria García (Movistar Team).

On the last kilometre of the climb, pink jersey van Vleuten attacked to split the group, and she quickly opened a 40-second gap on Moolman-Pasio and Spratt, with the rest even further behind. The race leader took no excessive risks on the descent, but raced all-out on the last kilometres into Cividale and reached the finish solo to celebrate her third stage win of the ten-day race. 23 seconds later, a group of eight riders sprinted for second place, with Brand beating Niewiadoma and Guarnier.

Having taken more time on her rivals on the final stage, van Vleuten finished the 980-kilometre race 4:12 minutes ahead of runner-up Moolman-Pasio and 6:30 minutes ahead of her teammate Spratt in third place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women3:00:24
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:27
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
10Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:01:14
11Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:15
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:23
13Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
14Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
15Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops0:01:43
16Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:23
17Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:03:04
18Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:08
19Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
20Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
21Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
22Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
23Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
24Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
25Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
26Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
27Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
28Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
29Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
30Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
31Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini
32Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
33Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
34Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops0:03:25
35Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
36Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:03:27
37Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:46
38Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:28
39Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
40Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
41Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
42Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
43Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
44Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
45Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
46Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
47Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
48Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
49Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
50Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
51Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
52Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
53Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
54Anna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini0:04:33
55Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:04:45
56Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:04:59
57Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
58Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:05:01
59Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:05:20
60Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
61Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:05:39
62Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
63Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
64Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
65Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
66Marion Bessone (Fra) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
67Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
68Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
69Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
70Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:06:09
71Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
72Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
73Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
74Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
75Mónika Király (Hun) SC Michela Fanini
76Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:19
77Enara Lopez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
78Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica0:07:21
79Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops0:07:40
80Lilibeth Chacon (Ven) SC Michela Fanini
81Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica0:07:46
82Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
83Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
84Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
85Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
86Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:07:56
87Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:08:37
88Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
89Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:43
90Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:08:53
91Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:09:02
92Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:10:10
93Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
94Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
95Marzia Salton Basei (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:10:12
96Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
97Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
98Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
99Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
100Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM0:10:16
101Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
102Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
103Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
104Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
105Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
106Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
107Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
108Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
109Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
110Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:10:20
111Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:10:41
112Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:10:52
113Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:12:36
114Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:13:17
115Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
116Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
117Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
118Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
119Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
120Elena Franchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
121Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
122Greta Marturano (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
123Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
124Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
125Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
126Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
127Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
128Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
129Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
130Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana0:14:49

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) San Leonardo loc.Altana
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women13pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women11
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team9
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing7
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women5

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
2Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
3Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women15pts
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women12
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing10
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
5Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women6
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women5
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
8Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
9Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini2
10Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team Women9:05:58
2Team Sunweb Women0:00:03
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:17
4Trek-Drops0:03:30
5Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
6Canyon-SRAM Racing0:04:28
7BePink0:05:05
8BTC City Ljubljana0:05:51
9Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:06:20
10Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:06:29
11Ale Cipollini0:06:45
12FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:18
13Wiggle High50:07:55
14Astana Women's Team0:08:29
15Mitchelton Scott Women0:08:58
16Valcar PBM0:08:59
17SC Michela Fanini0:09:04
18Team Virtu Cycling0:12:04
19Cylance Pro Cycling0:13:00
20Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:13:07
21Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:14:23
22Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana0:14:49
23Aromitalia Vaiano0:16:35
24Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:23:11

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women25:50:22
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:12
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:06:30
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:07:36
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:20
6Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:38
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:10:46
8Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:12:37
9Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:13:12
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:13:47
11Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:14:05
12Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:14:19
13Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink0:16:08
14Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:17:40
15Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops0:18:54
16Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:19:02
17Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:19:29
18Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:21:36
19Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:22:57
20Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini0:23:10
21Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:24:00
22Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops0:24:21
23Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:25:12
24Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:25:13
25Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:25:25
26Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:26:37
27Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:27:19
28Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:28:15
29Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:30:39
30Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:31:31
31Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:32:39
32Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:36:06
33Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:38:14
34Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:39:14
35Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:39:23
36Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:39:26
37Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:40:26
38Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:40:39
39Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops0:41:09
40Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High50:41:20
41Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:42:17
42Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:43:55
43Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:44:06
44Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:44:09
45Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:44:11
46Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
47Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:44:16
48Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:44:33
49Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:44:35
50Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:45:23
51Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:46:21
52Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:48:25
53Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:49:29
54Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:49:55
55Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:50:50
56Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
57Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:51:23
58Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team0:51:47
59Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:51:53
60Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica0:53:06
61Anna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini0:53:26
62Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:53:30
63Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:53:35
64Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:53:56
65Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:54:59
66Lilibeth Chacon (Ven) SC Michela Fanini0:55:00
67Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:56:31
68Mónika Király (Hun) SC Michela Fanini0:57:37
69Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:58:47
70Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:58:49
71Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:58:57
72Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:01:00
73Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1:01:23
74Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops1:02:43
75Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:03:29
76Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1:05:21
77Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling1:05:34
78Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing1:06:38
79Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM1:06:49
80Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling1:07:56
81Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:09:24
82Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano1:09:54
83Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana1:10:35
84Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling1:11:10
85Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica1:11:25
86Marion Bessone (Fra) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling1:11:33
87Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops1:12:27
88Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:16:28
89Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini1:16:42
90Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team1:17:49
91Elena Franchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:19:23
92Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1:19:48
93Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1:20:15
94Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM1:21:56
95Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:22:09
96Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink1:22:31
97Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1:22:50
98Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling1:23:47
99Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:24:18
100Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias1:24:49
101Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:25:44
102Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1:26:01
103Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica1:26:17
104Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops1:27:15
105Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1:28:21
106Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:30:50
107Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling1:32:02
108Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling1:32:40
109Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink1:32:52
110Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team1:34:16
111Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini1:35:07
112Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women1:35:37
113Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women1:36:35
114Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM1:36:48
115Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:37:27
116Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica1:38:21
117Greta Marturano (Ita) SC Michela Fanini1:38:29
118Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:38:59
119Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1:39:52
120Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling1:39:54
121Enara Lopez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias1:40:31
122Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:43:14
123Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink1:44:48
124Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing1:48:21
125Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1:49:09
126Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias1:52:31
127Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:54:33
128Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling1:55:35
129Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink2:11:27
130Marzia Salton Basei (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:12:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women57pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women41
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women40
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team38
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam36
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women30
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling26
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High522
9Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing18
10Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women15
11Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing15
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women14
13Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women13
14Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops13
15Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini12
16Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias12
17Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
18Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling12
19Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team11
20Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team10
21Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM9
22Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women8
23Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini8
24Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team4
25Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM4
26Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
27Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo3
28Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing3
29Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High52
30Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling1
31Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana1
32Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women1
33Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women51pts
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women49
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team43
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High525
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam18
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing15
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women14
8Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women10
9Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling5
10Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink5
11Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women4
12Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana4
13Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
14Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling3
15Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
16Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2
17Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
18Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini1
19Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team26:14:22
2Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:15
3Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:06:39
4Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:18:17
5Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:20:11
6Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:24:25
7Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:25:55
8Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:27:23
9Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica0:29:06
10Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:29:35
11Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:29:56
12Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:39:29
13Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:42:49
14Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:45:24
15Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops0:48:27
16Elena Franchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:55:23
17Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:58:09
18Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:00:18
19Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias1:00:49
20Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:01:44
21Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling1:08:02
22Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink1:08:52
23Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team1:10:16
24Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM1:12:48
25Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:13:27
26Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica1:14:21
27Greta Marturano (Ita) SC Michela Fanini1:14:29
28Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:14:59
29Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1:15:52
30Enara Lopez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias1:16:31
31Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink1:20:48
32Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias1:28:31
33Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:30:33
34Marzia Salton Basei (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:48:42

Italian riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High526:04:09
2Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink0:02:21
3Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:09:10
4Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:10:13
5Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:12:50
6Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:14:28
7Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:25:27
8Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:25:39
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:26:39
10Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:28:30
11Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:30:19
12Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:30:22
13Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:30:24
14Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:30:29
15Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:37:03
16Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica0:39:19
17Anna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini0:39:39
18Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:49:42
19Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:53:02
20Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:54:09
21Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:55:37
22Elena Franchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:05:36
23Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM1:08:09
24Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:08:22
25Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink1:08:44
26Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:10:31
27Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:11:57
28Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica1:12:30
29Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:17:03
30Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling1:18:15
31Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling1:18:53
32Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink1:19:05
33Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team1:20:29
34Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM1:23:01
35Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:23:40
36Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica1:24:34
37Greta Marturano (Ita) SC Michela Fanini1:24:42
38Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:25:12
39Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling1:26:07
40Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:29:27
41Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:40:46
42Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink1:57:40
43Marzia Salton Basei (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:58:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb Women77:36:34
2Movistar Team Women0:05:34
3Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:18:03
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:26:19
5Trek-Drops0:27:33
6BTC City Ljubljana0:32:03
7Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:40:24
8Wiggle High50:40:35
9Mitchelton Scott Women0:43:22
10Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:47:33
11BePink0:50:59
12Valcar PBM0:59:35
13Ale Cipollini1:00:06
14Canyon-SRAM Racing1:03:40
15SC Michela Fanini1:03:46
16FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:04:51
17Astana Women's Team1:06:52
18Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:32:52
19Team Virtu Cycling1:37:07
20Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling2:01:49
21Cylance Pro Cycling2:08:26
22Aromitalia Vaiano2:19:03
23Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana2:35:59
24Conceria Zabri-Fanini3:18:38

