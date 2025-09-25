Giro dell'Emilia also at risk due to Israel-Premier Tech's planned participation as owner Sylvan Adams stays vague on possible team name change

City council in Bologna says 'We are opposed to the participation of an Israeli team at a time like this, when the Israeli government is committing serious crimes'

Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič on the start line of last year's Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The iconic Italian one-day race, the Giro dell'Emilia, has joined the list of events at risk due to the planned participation of Israel-Premier Tech. Bologna's city council has called for the exclusion of the Israel-registered team, which has been the target of several pro-Palestine protests in recent months.

This follows on from 2.1 stage race, O Gran Camiño, confirming they won't invite Sylvan Adams' team next year. Local councils for part of the planned finale of next year's Vuelta a España, and Grand Départ of the 2026 Tour de France in Barcelona, have also stated that they won't go ahead with Israel-Premier Tech on the start line.

With the major late-season Italian Classics just around the corner, Israel-Premier Tech's presence looks likely to become an ongoing factor, just as it was during the Vuelta a España, where several stages were disrupted, shortened, or even cancelled.

La Gazzetta also reported that threats to block the race have also come from community centres. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 5, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is the defending champion.

Following the United Nations' decision to now use the term 'genocide' to describe Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza, Adams did comment, but only after a pause.

