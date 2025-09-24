Title sponsor joins bike brand in calling for Israel-Premier Tech to remove 'Israel' from team name and 'adopt a new identity and brand image'

After bike brand Factor met with Israel-Premier Tech owner Sylvan Adams to call for a change in the team name and nationality – in the wake of several pro-Palestine protests against the Israeli-registered team's continued participation in races – Canadian title sponsor Premier Tech has also made its ongoing support conditional on a name change.

Israel-Premier Tech removed 'Israel' from their jerseys during the Vuelta a España, after multiple stages were shortened or even cancelled, due to protesters blocking roads and encroaching on barriers, but on September 6, they insisted they would not be changing their name.

Pressure continued to mount during the Spanish Grand Tour, and reached a high point during the final stage in Madrid, which was cancelled, before protests continued at the roadside during the GP Québec and GP Montréal – the former of which is close to where Premier Tech are based.

"We are sensitive and attentive to the situation on the international scene, which has evolved considerably since our arrival on the World Tour in 2017," read a statement from Premier Tech, as reported by Radio Canada on Tuesday.

"Involved in cycling for more than 30 years, Premier Tech has always placed the development of the sport and Quebec and Canadian cyclists at the heart of its involvement.

"However, the current situation regarding the team name is no longer sustainable to achieve our goal, which is the very reason for our involvement in cycling."

Premier Tech's statement came just a day after Factor's founder, Rob Gitelis, spoke exclusively to Cyclingnews and made his company's position clear: "I've already told the team: Without a name change, without a flag change, we won't continue."

The Canadian multinational, with its headquarters in Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec, holds a similar position, expecting the change of team name to come before the next season.

"Our expectation is that the team will move to a new name that excludes the term Israel, and that it will adopt a new identity and brand image," said Premier Tech.

The Israel-Premier Tech team told Cyclingnews they are "currently in the planning phase for 2026 team branding, and will communicate any potential changes in due course."

UCI rules indicate October 15 as the deadline for teams to register their nationality based on the nationality of their paying agent, licence holder or a product or service of a main sponsor.

Even in anticipation of the next season, race organisers are already making their position on Israel-Premier Tech continuing to race as they are clear, with Spanish 2.1 race O Gran Camiño Race director Ezequiel Mosquera stating that IPT will not be invited in 2026.

After seeing the biggest protests against the Israeli-registered team's participation, the 2026 Vuelta could also be affected, with a planned grand finale in the Canary Islands looking less likely due to opposition from the president of Gran Canaria's council at IPT's presence.

Barcelona is also set to host the Grand Départ of the 2026 Tour de France, but this too is under threat of not happening, after David Escudé, the city's sports councillor, said Israel-Premier Tech – who will become a WorldTour team once again in 2026 – cannot be there.

"We want the teams competing under the Israeli flag, in the same way as has happened with Russia, to stop competing under this flag," said Escudé on Betevé's Bon dia, Barcelona.

"This is not just about cycling, which is a popular sport that reaches the public free of charge, but there must be restrictions in all international events on teams that participate under the Israeli flag."