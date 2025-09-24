Title sponsor joins bike brand in calling for Israel-Premier Tech to remove 'Israel' from team name and 'adopt a new identity and brand image'

Canadian company Premier Tech says 'current situation regarding the team name is no longer sustainable to achieve our goal' in wake of recent pro-Palestine protests

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Israel - Premier Tech during the team presentation prior to the 11th Strade Bianche Donne &amp; 19th Strade Bianche 2025 / #UCIWWT / #UCIWWT / on March 07, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
After bike brand Factor met with Israel-Premier Tech owner Sylvan Adams to call for a change in the team name and nationality – in the wake of several pro-Palestine protests against the Israeli-registered team's continued participation in races – Canadian title sponsor Premier Tech has also made its ongoing support conditional on a name change.

Israel-Premier Tech removed 'Israel' from their jerseys during the Vuelta a España, after multiple stages were shortened or even cancelled, due to protesters blocking roads and encroaching on barriers, but on September 6, they insisted they would not be changing their name.

Pressure continued to mount during the Spanish Grand Tour, and reached a high point during the final stage in Madrid, which was cancelled, before protests continued at the roadside during the GP Québec and GP Montréal – the former of which is close to where Premier Tech are based.

The Canadian multinational, with its headquarters in Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec, holds a similar position, expecting the change of team name to come before the next season.

Even in anticipation of the next season, race organisers are already making their position on Israel-Premier Tech continuing to race as they are clear, with Spanish 2.1 race O Gran Camiño Race director Ezequiel Mosquera stating that IPT will not be invited in 2026.

Barcelona is also set to host the Grand Départ of the 2026 Tour de France, but this too is under threat of not happening, after David Escudé, the city's sports councillor, said Israel-Premier Tech – who will become a WorldTour team once again in 2026 – cannot be there.

"We want the teams competing under the Israeli flag, in the same way as has happened with Russia, to stop competing under this flag," said Escudé on Betevé's Bon dia, Barcelona.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

