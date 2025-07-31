Gigante on the radar, Niewiadoma-Phinney gets an edge, Vollering and Ferrand-Prévot conserve – Revealing movements on first Tour de France Femmes mountain day

'I think she's in a position to win the Tour de France now' says Visma-Lease a Bike DS Jos van Emden of rival rider Sarah Gigante

The peloton on the first mountain day, stage 6, at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 6 may have been the first time the Tour de France Femmes of 2025 ventured out on a day with the mountains label, but it turned out to be more a testing of the general classification waters and a scene-setter rather than an explosion of the race, much akin to the hilly stage which came before.

Still, that doesn't mean the games weren't being played and strengths and weaknesses revealed. Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) managed to consolidate her position in the yellow jersey by sweeping up eight bonus seconds, six of those by virtue of her third place, with 2023 winner Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) in fourth on the stage, which was won by breakaway rider Maeva Squiban with Vollering's teammate Juliette Labous the runner-up.

