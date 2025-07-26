The current GC standings at the Tour de France Femmes 2025

Marianne Vos secures the first yellow jersey in Plumelec with thrilling stage victory

Team Visma | Lease a Bike&#039;s Dutch rider Marianne Vos celebrates on the podium of the 1st stage (out of 9) of the fourth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, 78,8 km from Vannes to Plumelec, in Plumelec, western France, on July 26, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After claiming a thrilling victory on stage 1 of the Tour de France Femmes, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) will once again wear the iconic yellow jersey as the first leader of the general classification.

Finishing just behind Vos at the line, Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) continued what's been a stunning season already to end the opening day second overall on GC, only four seconds behind the greatest female cyclist of all time due to bonus seconds.

