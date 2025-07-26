The current GC standings at the Tour de France Femmes 2025

After claiming a thrilling victory on stage 1 of the Tour de France Femmes, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) will once again wear the iconic yellow jersey as the first leader of the general classification.

Finishing just behind Vos at the line, Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) continued what's been a stunning season already to end the opening day second overall on GC, only four seconds behind the greatest female cyclist of all time due to bonus seconds.

Vos' teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot was the only other rider to finish on the same time at the finish in Plumelec, after her late attack and reverse lead-out for the Dutchwoman. The debutante will start the second stage just six seconds down on the lead, in what is her first GC bid at the Tour.

Defending Tour champion Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) started her campaign well, given the same time as Vos after crossing the line, ending the day in fourth overall with a 10-second deficit from the yellow jersey.

Close rival and 2023 winner Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) sits closely behind the Pole in fifth, three seconds further behind Niewiadoma-Phinney. As the favourite, Vollering will start stage 2 13 seconds back on compatriot Vos.

Two more Dutch GC hopefuls crossed the line two further seconds behind Vollering to end the day in sixth and seventh on GC – Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) – with the latter being on debut at the Tour de France Femmes.

Leasing home a group of eight riders as the next to cross the line was Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) on a nine-second gap to Vos. Joining the 23-year-old on a 19-second deficit to Vos in the lead are Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic PostNL), who close out the top 10 after stage 1.

Also on the same gap are Évita Muzic, Elise Chabbey (Groupama-FDJ), Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly), Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek).

The big GC losers on day 1 of the Tour de France Femmes were Movistar, with Giro d'Italia runner-up Marlen Reusser being forced to abandon due to illness, and second option Liane Lippert losing almost seven minutes after a late crash.

GC action should continue on day two of the 2025 race, across a 110-kilometre hilly stage from Brest to Quimper.

Tour de France Femmes 2025 GC standings

Tour de France Femmes 2025 classifications

Here's a rundown of all the ongoing competitions at the Tour de France Femmes.

Yellow Jersey/Maillot Jaune – The yellow jersey is worn by the overall race leader on the general classification who has completed the stages so far in the lowest accumulated time.

Green Jersey – The green jersey is the points classification. Riders accrue points at the intermediate sprints during stages and also at stage finishes, and the rider with the most points leads the ranking.

Polka Dot Jersey – The red and white polka dot jersey is the mountain classification. Points are handed out to the first riders over certain hills and climbs during the Tour de France Femmes, with the hardest mountains giving the most points. Once again, the rider with the most points leads the ranking.

White jersey – The white jersey is the best young rider classification. It works the same way as the yellow jersey, but only riders aged 25 or under are eligible to win.