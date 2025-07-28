Demi Vollering goes down hard in late Tour de France Femmes crash

PLUMELEC, FRANCE - JULY 26: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ crosses the finish line during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 1 a 78.8km stage from Vannes to Plumelec / #UCIWWT / on July 26, 2025 in Plumelec, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez)

Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) crashed in the final kilometres of stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes, sparking a flashback of her crash in the 2024 race, but without her losing any time in the general classification due to times taken with five kilometres to go.

Race leader Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance – Soudal Team) was also slowed by the crash and was also awarded the same time as stage winner Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx–Protime). However, Marianne Vos (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) was second on the stage and so took the race lead thanks to the time bonuses. Only 20 or so riders contested the finish due to the disruption of the crash.

