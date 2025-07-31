Bonus seconds launch Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney onto Tour de France Femmes GC podium in first mountain test

Defending champion hitting top form just in time for the mountainous final few stages

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney among the selection on stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney among the selection on stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 Tour de France Femmes winner, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), wears the bib number 1 and has the clear goal of winning the race again, with stage 6 bringing the first real mountain test for the overall contenders.

The Polish allrounder was happy to see a selection in the peloton after a couple of chaotic, often crash-marred first stages, and she is hitting her top form with perfect timing ahead of the mountainous final few days of racing.

