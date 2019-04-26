Garmin launches new Edge 530 and Edge 830 computers

Image 1 of 4 The new Garmin Edge 530 (Image credit: Garmin) Image 2 of 4 Both units feature turn by turn navigation (Image credit: Garmin) Image 3 of 4 A look at the new ClimbPro feature from Garmin (Image credit: Garmin) Image 4 of 4 The new Garmin Edge 830 (Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin has announced new Edge 530 and Edge 830 cycling computers, with both devices having a number of new training, safety and navigation features. The Garmin Edge 530 is operated by buttons located around the unit, while the Edge 830 is a touch screen unit. Both devices feature a 2.3"/58.4mm colour display.

The two computers sit in the mid-to-upper range of Garmin's cycling-specific computers.

Garmin Edge 530 and Edge 830 features

Garmin continues to include a number of training and connectivity features in the Edge 530 and Edge 830 as seen in the outgoing models. For the new models, Garmin has also added the new feature dubbed ClimbPro, which allows riders to have a live view of a climb and shows the remaining ascent and grade of a climb when following a route and course, enabling cyclists to pace their effort or attack the finale when racing even on unknown climbs.

Training information is now complemented by including heat and altitude information, reminding riders to refuel or hydrate during rides to ensure adequate fuelling. Heart rate, cadence and power meter sensors can all continue to be connected to assist in training plans and can be linked to Garmin Connect or TrainingPeaks for tailored workouts.

Both devices include turn-by-turn navigation and include preloaded courses taken from popular routes taken by other cyclists in the area, ensuring locals' favourite routes can be ridden even in new areas, with Garmin claiming route calculation times doubling in speed versus the previous models. The warning features of hazards and upcoming tight corners are also retained.

Group messaging and tracking first seen on the Garmin Edge 1030 is also included, offering another element of safety in addition to connectivity to Garmin's Varia products.

Battery life for both units is a claimed 20 hours – an increase of a third versus the outgoing Edge 520 and Edge 820 models.

Garmin Edge 530 pricing from £259.99 / €307 / US$299.99

Garmin Edge 830 pricing from £349.99 / €410 / US$399.99

More information available at Garmin.