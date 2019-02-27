Team Sky partner with Garmin for 2019

Image 1 of 5 Team Sky have partnered with Garmin for 2019 (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 5 Thomas uses a Garmin Edge 820 computer (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome used a Garmin Edge 1030 for stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 5 Ivan Sosa (team Sky) attacks at stage 5 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky have announced a one-season partnership with Garmin International, Inc. for 2019.

The GPS technology company offers a range of different on-bike computer devices providing data fields such as watts, speed, cadence, navigation and an array of other features. The company also manufactures power meters and other electronic cycling accessories.

The news comes soon after the team announced a separate partnership with Swiss Side as the 'aerodynamics and performance strategy partners', again just for the 2019 season, as the team continue their search for a headline sponsor for 2020 onwards.

In a press release from the Team Sky, Team Principal Dave Brailsford said: "Technology is key to successful performance, and at Team Sky we are always looking for new ways to improve our training and in race experience with the best products.

"Our coaches and riders know that in Garmin we have a best-in-class partner for our many different needs. We trust their products. They are reliable, intuitive and state-of the-art. But importantly, we look for partners that will innovate to develop new tools and methods for the future," Brailsford said. "We think the potential is huge and that this exciting partnership opens up a new world of possibility for us to explore together."

The press release adds that the team will be provided with the Garmin Edge range of GPS computers and the Garmin Varia RTL510 rearview radar for use during training, the team will also be involved with various new test products throughout the season.

Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing Susan Lyman added: "Team Sky is known for being an ambitious and successful team full of talented riders, and we are excited to welcome them to our network of sponsored professional cycling teams.

"As a world leader in cycling technology, we are pleased to supply Team Sky with top-of-the-line products for use in some of the most demanding races in the world, and we look forward to working closely with them in the development and testing of future cycling products."