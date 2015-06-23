Gallery: Peter Sagan's Tour de France Specialized Venge ViAS

Image 1 of 18 Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 2 of 18 Sagan sticks with his Prologo saddle (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 3 of 18 Sagan's ViAS gets FSA K-Force cranks and Vision Tech chainrings for added aerodynamic benefit (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 4 of 18 Sagan uses a different one-piece bar from Cavendish, one without rise from the stem (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 5 of 18 The aerodynamics of Sagan's Venge ViAS are visible (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 6 of 18 Peter Sagan's Venge ViAS has a one-piece stem/bar with a wing-like profile (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 7 of 18 Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 8 of 18 Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 9 of 18 Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 10 of 18 Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 11 of 18 Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 12 of 18 Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS includes Shimano DuraAce Di2 shifting - do you see any cables or wires? (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 13 of 18 No unsighly cables or wires on the ViAS (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 14 of 18 Perhaps the only visible cable goes out to the rear derailleur (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 15 of 18 Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS in matte black, a departure for the Slovakian (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 16 of 18 Peter Sagan on a prototype Specialized (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) spotted on the same prototype Specialized that Mark Cavendish has been riding (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) is pumped with victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

There has been much buzz about Specialized's new Venge ViAS, the newly designed aerodynamic road frame being used by sprinter Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep), but Tinkoff-Saxo's Peter Sagan was also on board the ViAS when he won stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse.

Specialized claims the frame saves two minutes on a flat 40km test over a standard road frame, tucking all of the shift and brake cables internally, resulting in a sleek, wind-cheating profile only seen before on time trial machines.

At the Tour de France, only Sagan will be on the ViAS as he seeks to defend his green jersey title, but the rest of the team will get their chance to enjoy the benefits of this aero frame later in the season.

"I'm excited to bring my new Venge to the Tour," Sagan said. "I rode it for the first time in Tour de Suisse and I won a stage on it on the first day. I guess you don't get a better start with a new bike than that. Of course numbers are important but that is the work of the engineers - for me the ultimate test comes when I'm on the bike. How does it feel and is it a winning bike? It looks great and I have already won on it, so it will be great to have at the Tour."

Tinkoff-Saxo general manager Stefano Feltrin says the new frame is part of its partnership with the American manufacturer. "This example of bike excellence stands testimony to how we benefit from each other," Feltrin said. "Our team and riders provide valuable feedback and offer a world class testing ground, while Specialized offer the forefront of bike technology, which we, in turn, profit from at the races. It's a perfect bike for Peter and I'm sure that a lot of people look forward to seeing him ride it at Tour de France."

