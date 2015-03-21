Gallery: Peter Sagan's custom Specialized Venge

Image 1 of 19 Peter Sagan meets the press before Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 19 Peter Sagan shows off his S-Works Venge. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 19 Peter Sagan with the S-Works Sagan Camo Venge. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 19 A custom Specialized Venge for Sagan. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 19 Peter Sagan's big reveal in Milan. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 19 Peter Sagan's camouflage paint job. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 7 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 8 of 19 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 9 of 19 Peter Sagan's aero seatpost. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 10 of 19 The S-Works Sagan Camo Venge. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 11 of 19 Peter Sagan's S-Works Sagan Camo Venge. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 12 of 19 Peter Sagan will ride a camouflaged Venge at Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 13 of 19 The cockpit of Peter Sagan's S-Works Sagan Camo Venge. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 14 of 19 Peter Sagan's steed is readied for Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 15 of 19 Preparing Peter Sagan's S-Works Sagan Camo Venge. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 16 of 19 The Slovak double cross features on Peter Sagan's seat tube. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 17 of 19 Peter Sagan's S-Works Sagan Camo Venge. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 18 of 19 A detail from the S-Works Sagan Camo Venge. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 19 of 19 The S-Works Sagan Camo Venge nods to Tinkoff-Saxo camouflage training kit and Peter Sagan's home country. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media)

Peter Sagan will debut his new custom Specialized S-Works Venge at Milan-San Remo on Sunday, when he seeks to land the first monument classic win of his career.

The Tinkoff-Saxo rider is never one to hide, and at the presentation of his new bike in Milan on Friday evening, he joked that the camouflage paint job will only make him stand out even more in the peloton.

“We wanted to do something special. In the military they use camouflage to hide, but I don’t know if these colours will help me hide in the peloton,” Sagan said with a laugh.

The S-Works Sagan Camo Venge also features the Slovak double cross to denote Sagan’s status as national champion. Sagan will ride the bike in competition for the first time on Sunday and continue to use it for the remainder of the season.



