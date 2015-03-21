Gallery: Peter Sagan's custom Specialized Venge

Peter Sagan will debut his new custom Specialized S-Works Venge at Milan-San Remo on Sunday, when he seeks to land the first monument classic win of his career.
The Tinkoff-Saxo rider is never one to hide, and at the presentation of his new bike in Milan on Friday evening, he joked that the camouflage paint job will only make him stand out even more in the peloton.
“We wanted to do something special. In the military they use camouflage to hide, but I don’t know if these colours will help me hide in the peloton,” Sagan said with a laugh.
The S-Works Sagan Camo Venge also features the Slovak double cross to denote Sagan’s status as national champion. Sagan will ride the bike in competition for the first time on Sunday and continue to use it for the remainder of the season.
