DSM-firmenich become Picnic PostNL for 2025 with new sponsor and a new look

Dutch team reveals new blue and orange colours

John Degenkolb shows off the new Team Picnic PostNL jersey (Image credit: Tornanti CC/Picnic PostNL)

The DSM-firmenich PostNL team have secured a new title sponsor for 2025 and revealed a new purple, red and orange jersey thanks to the investment from the innovative online supermarket Picnic.   

The team will officially be known as Team Picnic PostNL, with Iwan Spekenbrink managing the men's and women's WorldTour teams and their successful development programme. The new title partnership with Picnic will last for at least four years as the men's team fights to retain WorldTour status. 

