DSM-firmenich become Picnic PostNL for 2025 with new sponsor and a new look

The DSM-firmenich PostNL team have secured a new title sponsor for 2025 and revealed a new purple, red and orange jersey thanks to the investment from the innovative online supermarket Picnic.

The team will officially be known as Team Picnic PostNL, with Iwan Spekenbrink managing the men's and women's WorldTour teams and their successful development programme. The new title partnership with Picnic will last for at least four years as the men's team fights to retain WorldTour status.

DSM-firmenich PostNL raced in a sky blue, orange and white kit in 2024. The new race clothing is purple/dark blue with the team's orange vertical stripe joined by the red of the Picnic logo. The race clothing is made by Nalini.

Picnic describes itself as the "modern milkman – delivering groceries to millions of people across three countries. And we’re one of the only companies in the world to do it all by ourselves."

The team's roster includes sprinter Fabio Jakobsen, Classics veteran John Degenkolb, Romain Bardet, who will retire in the summer and a number of young talents such as Brits Max Poole and Oscar Onley.

Pfeiffer Georgi and Charlotte Kool lead the women's team with Marta Cavalli a new signing for 2025 as she returns from injury.

"The arrival of Picnic is incredibly exciting for multiple reasons," team CEO Iwan Spekenbrink said.

"Picnic’s key values – innovation, quality and promoting a healthy lifestyle – are naturally very close to ours.

"With Picnic joining us, we will further strengthen the team’s performance and contribute to a future where we continue to innovate and bring out the best in ourselves and in each other and so keep progressing the team as a whole.

"At the same time, we are motivated to join Picnic in their journey to grow and expand across Europe, with their current focus on France, Germany and The Netherlands. With Picnic and the great combination of prestigious partners by our side, we will continue to build a sustainable and successful team."

Picnic was created in 2015 and uses electric vehicles to deliver groceries from its automated warehouse, without brick-and-mortar supermarkets. They expanded into Germany and then France in 2021. In 2023 the company's turnover was 796 million Euro, small by supermarket standards but still significant.

"Cycling promotes health and connection, just as we do by delivering fresh, healthy products every day. Like professional cyclists, our employees brave all weather conditions and always strive for the best results," Michiel Muller, co-founder of Picnic said.

"This partnership demonstrates how innovation and teamwork drive success, whether you’re a professional cyclist or part of our team that packs and delivers groceries every day. Together, we aim for the best results every day and look forward to the moments we will experience together."