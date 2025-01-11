Q36.5 reveal new team kit for 2025 with Tom Pidcock
Briton confirmed for race debut at AIUIa Tour, team training in Spain
Q36.5 Pro Cycling have revealed their new team kit for 2025, with their most high-profile signing, Tom Pidcock, taking a leading role in the photo sessions and video that go with the revealing of the new products.
Pidcock and other team members are currently taking part in a training camp in south-east Spain.
Following his dramatic last-minute exit from Ineos Grenadiers last winter after a turbulent second half of the season, the Briton has been confirmed by race organisers to be set to debut with his new squad on January 28 in the five-stage AIUIa Tour.
According to the press release, riders will be able to use two types of bib shorts "based on personal preference, riding style or specific demands of the day’s course," the Dottore Pro Bib Shorts - being used by the team for the first time in 2025 - and the Gregarius Pro Bib Shorts.
Pidcock displayed a notable degree of enthusiasm for his new team kit, saying in the press release “The new design looks slick and very fresh. This shade of blue is my favourite colour. As the saying goes, look good, feel good."
Team Principal Doug Ryder struck an equally upbeat note, saying "Q36.5 gets to work with our riders as the research scientists of the road. The feedback they provide is incredibly valuable for an apparel brand.
"Together we look forward to an exciting season. I am sure there is not a challenge we can’t overcome together in 2025.”
