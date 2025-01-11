Q36.5 reveal new team kit for 2025 with Tom Pidcock

Briton confirmed for race debut at AIUIa Tour, team training in Spain

Tom Pidcock wears new 2025 Q36.5 Pro Cycling jersey
(Image credit: Q36.5 Pro Cycling / Georg Lindacher)

Q36.5 Pro Cycling have revealed their new team kit for 2025, with their most high-profile signing, Tom Pidcock, taking a leading role in the photo sessions and video that go with the revealing of the new products.

Pidcock and other team members are currently taking part in a training camp in south-east Spain.

