Rapha and EF Education teams unveil pink argyle 2025 kit

Image 1 of 4 Rapha and EF Education present their 2025 kits (Image credit: Rapha/EF Education) Rapha and EF Education present their 2025 kits (Image credit: Rapha/EF Education) Rapha and EF Education present their 2025 kits (Image credit: Rapha/EF Education) Rapha and EF Education present their 2025 kits (Image credit: Rapha/EF Education)

Rapha has unveiled the 2025 kits for the EF Education-Easypost, EF Education-Oatly and EF Education-Aevolo teams with the trio of squads getting a refreshed pink argyle-style look for the new season.

It's one of the final WorldTour kit announcements of the 2025 season.

The 2025 season will be the seventh year of the Rapha and EF team partnership, and the clothing brand has said that the new kit "celebrates the grit and guile" of the team's athletes "as diamonds forged under pressure".

The design of the kit for the 22nd year of the men's WorldTour team will also be shared by the women's ProTeam EF Education-Oatly and the men's Continental development squad EF Education-Aevolo.

The 2025 kit brings back the argyle design of the men's team's early years as Slipstream and Garmin-Sharp. Rapha says that the new design "pays homage to the argyle diamonds of the team's heritage, decorated with hallmarks and hidden gems".

The pink kit is adorned with white sponsorship logos and comes with black shorts, while the argyle diamonds each feature smaller designs including crown and multi-point star shapes.

"2025 is our seventh season supporting EF Pro Cycling – a team that redefines pro racing with their boldness and originality," said Thomas Long, athlete and teams manager at Rapha.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Since day one, we’ve shared a mission to push the sport of cycling forward. Their unique philosophy shines through in our 2025 kit design, celebrating diamonds forged under the pressure of the world's greatest sport."

Rui Costa, Richard Carapaz, Ben Healy, Alison Jackson, Kirsten Faulkner, and Colby Simmons will be among the 58 riders turning out in the new kit across the three EF teams in 2025.

Men's WorldTour team rider Owain Doull called the kit the best in the peloton and said that most other riders are "envious" of EF racing in Rapha clothing.

"You’ve got the best kit in the peloton and 99% of the other riders are envious of the fact that you're racing in Rapha," he said. "I think that's a massive advantage, not just on the bike, but also in the head."