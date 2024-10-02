Former World TT Champion Ellen van Dijk extends contract with Lidl-Trek for 2025

Professional since 2006 now set to continue career into third decade

Ellen van Dijk during the 2024 Tour de France Femmes
Ellen van Dijk during the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former triple World Time Trial Champion and Hour Record holder Ellen van Dijk is set to continue her career for at least another year at Lidl-Trek.

The 37-year-old has extended her contract through to the end of 2025, the team said in a press release.

