Ellen van Dijk wins Tour of Flanders World Cup
Armitstead makes it a Boels Dolmans 1-2 in Oudenaarde
Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) soloed to an impressive victory at the women’s Tour of Flanders. Her teammate Lizzie Armitstead beat Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) in the sprint behind to give the Dutch team a 1-2.
Van Dijk went on the attack with 27 kilometres remaining, just before Kruisberg and used her time trialling skills to keep the chasers at bay. The reigning world time trial champion hit a speed of 55 kph as she powered to her first victory of the year. A number of riders tried to catch her, including Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized-Lululemon) and compatriot Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv).
Armitstead’s second place is her third podium of the year, from three world cup races, and will keep hold of the lead in the competition.
"Those last kilometres were really hard," Van Dijk said to the UCI. "I still can't believe I did it. I wanted to win three races in my career: the world title, the Tour of Flanders and the Olympics. Now only one remains."
Although there were a number of attacks during the 139.6km race, the women's field stayed largely together, at least at the front of the race. The first hour saw numerous crashes, sending riders such as Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) and Rikke Lønne of Team Rytger to the hospital as rain and nerves made the racing dangerous.
Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) and Valentina Carretta (Alé-Cipollini) had a go, but could not gain even half a minute on the field, and while Carretta tried again with Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv), as the race hit the critical final kilometers the peloton was still intact.
The decisive moment came when van Dijk attacked on the Kruisberg with 26km remaining, and quickly built up an advantage, the world individual time trial champion clearly capable of riding alone to the finish.
"It was our team tactics played out to perfection. I would go first and we would have Lizzie (Armitstead) behind me. It was from the book," van Dijk said.
Specialized-Lululemon's Tiffany Cromwell tried to go across, but was caught by the chase on the Oude Kwaremont. With only one climb to go, the Paterberg, Van Dijk's lead grew to 38 seconds.
As Van Dijk continued to build her lead, Armitstead, Emma Johansson and Elisa Longo Borghini left the field behind but were never able to close on the powerful Dutch rider. Once the Paterberg was behind her, Van Dijk made easy work of the final 13km to the line.
"It hurt, but when with a few kilometres to go I had a tailwind I knew I could win. And if you know your teammate is behind you, you can go just a little bit faster," Van Dijk said.
For Armitstead it's the third podium place in a row this season. After her victory in Drenthe she came in second both today as in Trofeo Binda. "Ellen worked hard for me in the previous races. That's the beauty of this sport. We are a team I was really emotional when she won," Armitstead said. She now leads the World Cup with 320 points to Johansson's 240. Van Dijk moved into fourth, just 15 points behind Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv).
Rabo-Liv claimed the sprint classification lead with Iris Slappendel and the best young rider's jersey by Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. Van der Breggen moved into the lead of the mountains classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:47:50
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:01:03
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|8
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|10
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|11
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|13
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:21
|14
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|16
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|17
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|18
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|19
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|20
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|21
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|22
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|23
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
|25
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|26
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|28
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:02:32
|29
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|30
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:33
|31
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:16
|32
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:04:17
|33
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:19
|34
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|35
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:05:01
|36
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|37
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|38
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|39
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|40
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|41
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|42
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|43
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team
|44
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|45
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
|46
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|47
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|48
|Maria Adele Tuia (Ita) Servetto Footon
|49
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|50
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|51
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|52
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|53
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|54
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|55
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|56
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|57
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|58
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|59
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|60
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|61
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|62
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|63
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|64
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|65
|Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
|66
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:05:05
|67
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|68
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|69
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:05:53
|70
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
|0:06:41
|71
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|72
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
|73
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:10
|74
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|75
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
|76
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|77
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|78
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|79
|Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:07:13
|80
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|81
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|82
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:08:21
|83
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|84
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek
|85
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|86
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:09:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|4
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|4
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|4
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|6
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|4
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|4
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|4
|9
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|10
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|6
|5
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|4
|6
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|2
|10
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|574
|pts
|2
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|471
|3
|Orica - AIS
|240
|4
|Specialized - Lululemon
|175
|5
|Hitec Products
|144
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano
|142
|7
|Alé Cipollini
|91
|8
|Astana Bepink Womens Team
|85
|9
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|66
|10
|Wiggle Honda
|50
|11
|Estado de Mexico Faren
|47
|12
|RusVelo
|46
|13
|BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|14
|Vienne Futuroscope
|10
|15
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|16
|Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|2
