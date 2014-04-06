Image 1 of 10 The 2014 podium of Lizzie Armitstead, Ellen van Dijk and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 10 Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) celebrates with champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 10 2014 Flanders winner Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 10 Lizzie Armitstead was second on the day and kept her lead in the World Cup standings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 10 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 10 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) after placing second in the World Cup leaders jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 10 Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) with her trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 10 Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) give the photographers a spray (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 10 The 2014 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 10 Lizzie Armitstead retains her lead of the World Cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) soloed to an impressive victory at the women’s Tour of Flanders. Her teammate Lizzie Armitstead beat Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) in the sprint behind to give the Dutch team a 1-2.

Van Dijk went on the attack with 27 kilometres remaining, just before Kruisberg and used her time trialling skills to keep the chasers at bay. The reigning world time trial champion hit a speed of 55 kph as she powered to her first victory of the year. A number of riders tried to catch her, including Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized-Lululemon) and compatriot Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv).

Armitstead’s second place is her third podium of the year, from three world cup races, and will keep hold of the lead in the competition.

"Those last kilometres were really hard," Van Dijk said to the UCI. "I still can't believe I did it. I wanted to win three races in my career: the world title, the Tour of Flanders and the Olympics. Now only one remains."

Although there were a number of attacks during the 139.6km race, the women's field stayed largely together, at least at the front of the race. The first hour saw numerous crashes, sending riders such as Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) and Rikke Lønne of Team Rytger to the hospital as rain and nerves made the racing dangerous.

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) and Valentina Carretta (Alé-Cipollini) had a go, but could not gain even half a minute on the field, and while Carretta tried again with Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv), as the race hit the critical final kilometers the peloton was still intact.

The decisive moment came when van Dijk attacked on the Kruisberg with 26km remaining, and quickly built up an advantage, the world individual time trial champion clearly capable of riding alone to the finish.

"It was our team tactics played out to perfection. I would go first and we would have Lizzie (Armitstead) behind me. It was from the book," van Dijk said.

Specialized-Lululemon's Tiffany Cromwell tried to go across, but was caught by the chase on the Oude Kwaremont. With only one climb to go, the Paterberg, Van Dijk's lead grew to 38 seconds.

As Van Dijk continued to build her lead, Armitstead, Emma Johansson and Elisa Longo Borghini left the field behind but were never able to close on the powerful Dutch rider. Once the Paterberg was behind her, Van Dijk made easy work of the final 13km to the line.

"It hurt, but when with a few kilometres to go I had a tailwind I knew I could win. And if you know your teammate is behind you, you can go just a little bit faster," Van Dijk said.

For Armitstead it's the third podium place in a row this season. After her victory in Drenthe she came in second both today as in Trofeo Binda. "Ellen worked hard for me in the previous races. That's the beauty of this sport. We are a team I was really emotional when she won," Armitstead said. She now leads the World Cup with 320 points to Johansson's 240. Van Dijk moved into fourth, just 15 points behind Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv).

Rabo-Liv claimed the sprint classification lead with Iris Slappendel and the best young rider's jersey by Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. Van der Breggen moved into the lead of the mountains classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3:47:50 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:01 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 0:01:03 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 8 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon 10 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 11 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:10 12 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:16 13 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:21 14 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 16 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 17 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 18 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 19 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini 20 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 21 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 22 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 23 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team 25 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 26 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 27 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon 28 Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:02:32 29 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 30 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:33 31 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 0:04:16 32 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 0:04:17 33 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:19 34 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 35 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 0:05:01 36 Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 37 Sarah Roy (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope 38 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 39 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 40 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 41 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 42 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 43 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team 44 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 45 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana 46 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 47 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 48 Maria Adele Tuia (Ita) Servetto Footon 49 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 50 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo 51 Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 52 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 53 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 54 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products 55 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 56 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 57 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 58 Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini 59 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 60 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 61 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 62 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 63 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 64 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Alé Cipollini 65 Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team 66 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:05:05 67 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 68 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 69 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:05:53 70 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo 0:06:41 71 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 72 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda 73 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:10 74 Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 75 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger 76 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 77 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 78 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon 79 Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:07:13 80 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 82 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:08:21 83 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 84 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek 85 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 86 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 0:09:57

GPM 1 Leberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 4 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2

GPM 2 Paterberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 4 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 4 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 6 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 4 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 4 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 4 9 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2 10 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 3 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 4 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 6 5 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini 4 6 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 7 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 8 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 2 10 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 2