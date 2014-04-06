Trending

Ellen van Dijk wins Tour of Flanders World Cup

Armitstead makes it a Boels Dolmans 1-2 in Oudenaarde

Image 1 of 10

The 2014 podium of Lizzie Armitstead, Ellen van Dijk and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

The 2014 podium of Lizzie Armitstead, Ellen van Dijk and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 10

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) celebrates with champagne

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) celebrates with champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 10

2014 Flanders winner Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans)

2014 Flanders winner Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 10

Lizzie Armitstead was second on the day and kept her lead in the World Cup standings

Lizzie Armitstead was second on the day and kept her lead in the World Cup standings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 10

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 10

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) after placing second in the World Cup leaders jersey

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) after placing second in the World Cup leaders jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 10

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) with her trophy

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) with her trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 10

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) give the photographers a spray

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) give the photographers a spray
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 10

The 2014 podium

The 2014 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 10

Lizzie Armitstead retains her lead of the World Cup

Lizzie Armitstead retains her lead of the World Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) soloed to an impressive victory at the women’s Tour of Flanders. Her teammate Lizzie Armitstead beat Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) in the sprint behind to give the Dutch team a 1-2.

Van Dijk went on the attack with 27 kilometres remaining, just before Kruisberg and used her time trialling skills to keep the chasers at bay. The reigning world time trial champion hit a speed of 55 kph as she powered to her first victory of the year. A number of riders tried to catch her, including Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized-Lululemon) and compatriot Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv).

Armitstead’s second place is her third podium of the year, from three world cup races, and will keep hold of the lead in the competition.

"Those last kilometres were really hard," Van Dijk said to the UCI. "I still can't believe I did it. I wanted to win three races in my career: the world title, the Tour of Flanders and the Olympics. Now only one remains."

Although there were a number of attacks during the 139.6km race, the women's field stayed largely together, at least at the front of the race. The first hour saw numerous crashes, sending riders such as Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) and Rikke Lønne of Team Rytger to the hospital as rain and nerves made the racing dangerous.

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) and Valentina Carretta (Alé-Cipollini) had a go, but could not gain even half a minute on the field, and while Carretta tried again with Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv), as the race hit the critical final kilometers the peloton was still intact.

The decisive moment came when van Dijk attacked on the Kruisberg with 26km remaining, and quickly built up an advantage, the world individual time trial champion clearly capable of riding alone to the finish.

"It was our team tactics played out to perfection. I would go first and we would have Lizzie (Armitstead) behind me. It was from the book," van Dijk said.

Specialized-Lululemon's Tiffany Cromwell tried to go across, but was caught by the chase on the Oude Kwaremont. With only one climb to go, the Paterberg, Van Dijk's lead grew to 38 seconds.

As Van Dijk continued to build her lead, Armitstead, Emma Johansson and Elisa Longo Borghini left the field behind but were never able to close on the powerful Dutch rider. Once the Paterberg was behind her, Van Dijk made easy work of the final 13km to the line.

"It hurt, but when with a few kilometres to go I had a tailwind I knew I could win. And if you know your teammate is behind you, you can go just a little bit faster," Van Dijk said.

For Armitstead it's the third podium place in a row this season. After her victory in Drenthe she came in second both today as in Trofeo Binda. "Ellen worked hard for me in the previous races. That's the beauty of this sport. We are a team I was really emotional when she won," Armitstead said. She now leads the World Cup with 320 points to Johansson's 240. Van Dijk moved into fourth, just 15 points behind Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv).

Rabo-Liv claimed the sprint classification lead with Iris Slappendel and the best young rider's jersey by Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. Van der Breggen moved into the lead of the mountains classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:47:50
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:01
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products0:01:03
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
8Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
10Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
11Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:10
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:16
13Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:21
14Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
16Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
17Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
18Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
19Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
20Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
21Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
22Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
23Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
24Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
25Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
26Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
28Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:02:32
29Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
30Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:33
31Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo0:04:16
32Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:04:17
33Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:19
34Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
35Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:05:01
36Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
37Sarah Roy (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
38Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
39Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
40Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
41Grace Verbeke (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
42Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
43Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team
44Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
45Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
46Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
47Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
48Maria Adele Tuia (Ita) Servetto Footon
49Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
50Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
51Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
52Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
53Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
54Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
55Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
56Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
57Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
58Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
59Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
60Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
61Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
62Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
63Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
64Valentina Carretta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
65Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
66Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:05:05
67Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
68Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
69Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:05:53
70Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo0:06:41
71Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
72Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
73Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:10
74Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
75Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
76Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
77Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
78Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
79Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:07:13
80Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
81Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
82Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:21
83Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
84Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek
85Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
86Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:09:57

GPM 1 Leberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6pts
2Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS4
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2

GPM 2 Paterberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS4
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8pts
2Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
4Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team6
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products4
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS4
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS4
9Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2
10Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
4Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon6
5Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini4
6Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
7Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
8Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS2
10Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cycling Team574pts
2Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team471
3Orica - AIS240
4Specialized - Lululemon175
5Hitec Products144
6Team Giant-Shimano142
7Alé Cipollini91
8Astana Bepink Womens Team85
9Lotto Belisol Ladies66
10Wiggle Honda50
11Estado de Mexico Faren47
12RusVelo46
13BTC City Ljubljana18
14Vienne Futuroscope10
15Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8
16Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata2

 

