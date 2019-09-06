Eurobike 2019 tech gallery – 44 images from cycling's biggest trade show

Image 1 of 44 The Pinarello F12, ridden by Egan Bernal to victory at the 2019 Tour de France, is on show, signed by Fausto Pinarello himself (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 44 The award-winning Fizik Vento Powerstrap Aeroweave R2 shoes – scroll down for details (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 44 Shimano's new track-specific road shoes are based on the RC9, but feature a single Boa and a stiffer upper for increased power transfer in high-powered efforts (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 44 Giro Imperial SLX shoes in their bright-red colourway. They certainly stand out (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 44 The Shimano RX8 gravel-race-specific shoes in a reflective silver camo - they weigh in at 265g per shoe (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 44 The Fizik iridescent range is really eye-catching (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 44 These Giro Empire SLX shoes look great in an 'iceberg' blue colourway (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 44 The LEM MotivAir features an external carbon shell, which enables the use of a lower-density foam for a lighter, yet safer, helmet (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 44 The MET Trenta 3K Carbon uses similar technology, which can aid against rotational impacts (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 44 POC added an NFC chip to their Ventral Air SPIN, which can store medical information in case of an emergency (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 44 4iiii have created this, the Fliiiight trainer, which uses magnets interacting with an alloy wheel to offer resistance. It's a different approach to the flywheel utilised by most (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 44 Saris, formerly branded as CycleOps, launched the new H3 trainer, the MP1 rocker plate, and the TD1 desk (not pictured) (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 13 of 44 Tacx has launched the new Neo 2T – an upgrade to their top-of-the-range direct-drive trainer (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 14 of 44 Titomic are an Australian company that can create titanium products using a process called additive manufacturing. Scroll down for details (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 15 of 44 This Titomic frame is a tube-and-lug design, but a monocoque frame is theoretically possible (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 16 of 44 Vaaru have been acquired by Titomic, but are still creating some beautiful titanium frames (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 17 of 44 Hunt has created a wheel using filament-winding technology. The result is a lightweight wheelset that is naturally stiffer at the spokes – something you can instantly feel with a thumb-press of the rim wall (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 18 of 44 The Schwalbe Pro One TT tyre is all new for 2020 (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 19 of 44 The 2020 Schwalbe Pro One is also newly designed (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 20 of 44 Challenge announced an all-new handmade tubeless tyre, finally creating the elusive tubeless-ready open tubular tyre (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 21 of 44 The Challenge Strada is tubeless ready, features a tan sidewall and a 300TPI count (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 22 of 44 Ere also claims to have cracked the tubeless-ready open handmade tubular tyre, although these are the Dutch company's tube-type tyres (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 23 of 44 The FSA K-Force WE groupset is now disc brake compatible (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 24 of 44 The front derailleur remains largely unaffected by the change (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 25 of 44 The levers feature hydraulic brake levers, with the standard FSA K-Force WE button configuration (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 26 of 44 Ere has also announced a new saddle, with a 'comfort trigger' that compresses the rails to affect stiffness and compliance (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 27 of 44 These saddles are the full-carbon version. Worry not – a more subtle black option is also available (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 28 of 44 These Repente saddles have a neat feature on the underside: a subtle etching of a rider to denote the saddle's type (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 29 of 44 Basso is proud of its heritage and has subtle, classy ways to show it (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 30 of 44 The 100% stand displayed the majority of its 2019/20 range (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 31 of 44 The 100% Speedcraft certainly stand out in this colourway (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 32 of 44 There was plenty of the company's Peter Sagan range on show (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 33 of 44 These POC glasses feature an adaptive light sensor in the brow, which adjusts the tint of the lens in changing light conditions (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 34 of 44 Shimano S-Phyre clothing features a drag-reducing texture on the front (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 35 of 44 Look has a pair of special editon pedals to celebrate Romain Bardet's win of the mountains classification at the Tour de France (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 36 of 44 The Selle Italia SP-01 Boost is a full-carbon, padding-free saddle that tips the scales at 105g (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 37 of 44 Tune are always good for lightweight carbon-fibre tech. This Skyracer saddle comes in at 69g (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 38 of 44 Here's another angle of the Tune saddle's personalisable nose-piece (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 39 of 44 Selle San Marco take the prize this time, though, as the C-59 floats in at 61 grams. Given the size of that cut out, we're not surprised (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 40 of 44 Shimano GRX is a common sight here at Eurobike, as gravel riding becomes more and more popular (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 41 of 44 The GRX Di2 rear derailleur is neat and features a clutch system (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 42 of 44 Just a dropped chainstay at first glance, but this Vaast frame is actually made from magnesium. Scroll down for details (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 43 of 44 The Vaast magnesium frame weighs just 1,190 grams, which, given that it's designed for gravel, is impressive. Scroll down for more info (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 44 of 44 Victor Campanaerts' Hour-Record-breaking TT bike was on display at Ridley. The recommended pressures on these Vittoria Pista Evo CL track-specific tyres are a whopping 145-215psi (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The world's largest cycling tradeshow, Eurobike, is made up of 12 aircraft-hanger-sized halls, each of which is packed full of the latest tech, accessories, kit and components from some of cycling's most innovative brands. Throughout our time here in Friedrichshafen, Germany, we've been on the hunt for the newest and best tech, just for you.

We've come across hyper-lightweight components from Tune, award-winning new shoes from Fizik, new pedals from Look, light-sensitive eyewear from POC, and even Egan Bernal's Tour de France-winning Pinarello. Have a flick through the gallery above, and then scroll down to read about some of our favourites.

Titomic: Additive-manufactured titanium

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Titomic, based out of Melbourne, Australia, uses a technology called Titomic Kinetic Fusion. It is a proprietary and patented process for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load-bearing structure.

As with the tube-and-lug frame above, this can be used to create small components, which are then fused via carbon tubing. However, a monocoque design is theoretically possible and supposedly not far from inception.

Titomic recently acquired Vaaru, a British company that specialises in titanium frames. When production is available, the Vaaru name will adorn the finished article. However, both Titomic and the founder of Vaaru believe the technology will go much further, with the hope that it will be adopted industry-wide.

Cyclingnews is excited to see where this one goes.

A magnesium bike

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

While magnesium is one of the most abundant metals in the world, the material has rarely seen the light of day in the cycling industry. While Pinarello did experiment with the material on the Dogma, it's safe to say it didn't catch on.

Enter Vaast. The Allite A1 uses a 'super magnesium' to form a gravel frameset that features a dropped stay, plentiful rack-mounts and Stan's wheels.

This model tips the scales at a very respectable 1,190g, thanks in large part to magnesium's density, or lack thereof.

Award-winning Fizik shoes

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The biggest talking point from Fizik is the Fizik 3D printed saddle, but elsewhere on the stand, Fizik has won an award for its all-new pro-performance racing shoe, the Vento Powerstrap Aeroweave R2.

The shoe features an all-new upper, which interlaces lightweight nylon fibers with filaments of thermoplastic polymer to create an open, net-like pattern. This is paired with Fizik's stiffest-ever sole. The new R2 outsole is carbon fibre (of course), features a wide vent inlet and a deep internal channel for maximum airflow.

To improve fit whilst saving weight, the Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave uses a two-part Velcro closure, which wraps around the foot, rather than simply pulling each side of the shoe.

Cyclingnews is hoping to get a pair in for testing as soon as they become available. Will they make it into our list of best road cycling shoes?