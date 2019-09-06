Eurobike 2019 tech gallery – 44 images from cycling's biggest trade show

The world's largest cycling tradeshow, Eurobike, is made up of 12 aircraft-hanger-sized halls, each of which is packed full of the latest tech, accessories, kit and components from some of cycling's most innovative brands. Throughout our time here in Friedrichshafen, Germany, we've been on the hunt for the newest and best tech, just for you.
We've come across hyper-lightweight components from Tune, award-winning new shoes from Fizik, new pedals from Look, light-sensitive eyewear from POC, and even Egan Bernal's Tour de France-winning Pinarello. Have a flick through the gallery above, and then scroll down to read about some of our favourites.
Titomic: Additive-manufactured titanium
Titomic, based out of Melbourne, Australia, uses a technology called Titomic Kinetic Fusion. It is a proprietary and patented process for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load-bearing structure.
As with the tube-and-lug frame above, this can be used to create small components, which are then fused via carbon tubing. However, a monocoque design is theoretically possible and supposedly not far from inception.
Titomic recently acquired Vaaru, a British company that specialises in titanium frames. When production is available, the Vaaru name will adorn the finished article. However, both Titomic and the founder of Vaaru believe the technology will go much further, with the hope that it will be adopted industry-wide.
Cyclingnews is excited to see where this one goes.
A magnesium bike
While magnesium is one of the most abundant metals in the world, the material has rarely seen the light of day in the cycling industry. While Pinarello did experiment with the material on the Dogma, it's safe to say it didn't catch on.
Enter Vaast. The Allite A1 uses a 'super magnesium'to form a gravel frameset that features a dropped stay, plentiful rack-mounts and Stan's wheels.
This model tips the scales at a very respectable 1,190g, thanks in large part to magnesium's density, or lack thereof.
Award-winning Fizik shoes
The biggest talking point from Fizik is the Fizik 3D printed saddle, but elsewhere on the stand, Fizik has won an award for its all-new pro-performance racing shoe, the Vento Powerstrap Aeroweave R2.
The shoe features an all-new upper, which interlaces lightweight nylon fibers with filaments of thermoplastic polymer to create an open, net-like pattern. This is paired with Fizik's stiffest-ever sole. The new R2 outsole is carbon fibre (of course), features a wide vent inlet and a deep internal channel for maximum airflow.
To improve fit whilst saving weight, the Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave uses a two-part Velcro closure, which wraps around the foot, rather than simply pulling each side of the shoe.
Cyclingnews is hoping to get a pair in for testing as soon as they become available. Will they make it into our list of best road cycling shoes?
