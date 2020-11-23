Ensing and Tenniglo sign contract extensions with Mitchelton-Scott Women

Mitchelton-Scott have announced contract extensions with Dutch riders Moniek Tenniglo and Janneke Ensing, who have both signed for a further year with the Australian outfit.

Thirty-two-year-old Tenniglo joined the women's WorldTour team in 2019, and is a valued domestique who is hoping that things might at least begin to return to normal following a 2020 season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"2020 has been an uncertain year in a world where nothing is obvious," she said on the team's website last week. "It isn't easy for anyone, but as a team we kept in close contact during the season and supported each other. We strived together to stay healthy and fit and to keep a good spirit on and off the bike.

"I feel privileged to be a member of the Mitchelton-Scott family, and I'm looking forward to better times, for everybody," Tenniglo said.

Along with Ensing, the re-signing of Tenniglo to the team means that a Dutch flavour has been retained, despite the departure of European road race champion to Movistar for 2021.

"With Annemiek leaving the team, the team will lose a really strong rider, but we will not lose our strong team spirit," Tenniglo added. "We have a lot of potential in our team, and I'm really looking forward to seeing my teammates step up."

Ensing, meanwhile, was a new recruit to the team in 2020, and the 34-year-old quickly settled in with her new teammates, although her season was further curtailed shortly after the mid-season return to racing by a crash at the Clasica Femenina Navarra that left her with a broken collarbone.

"I feel very happy in this team," said Ensing. "In my first year, the contact with the riders and staff is so familiar, even during COVID-19 and my injury.

"It's really great to be part of Mitchelton-Scott," she continued. "They ride as a team, and they gave me great confidence during the season.

"The last two years have been unlucky for me. I hope that I can show what I'm capable of next year, and I hope we can take even more podium places with different riders in the team next year," she said.

Sports director Martin Vestby added of the team's two contract extensions with their two Dutch riders: "Moniek and Janneke both had some troubles this year with injury, but they are strong support riders for the team.

"They have experience in the races that are important for us, and knowledge about how to race them, and so play an incredibly important role in our success," he said.

Today's best Black Friday deals

Today's cycling-related highlights from the Black Friday sales. For even more, view our guide to the best Black Friday bike deals where you'll find on all things cycling, including bikes, helmets, clothing and more.

Today's best deals: USA

Today's best deals: UK