Georgia Williams extends contract with Mitchelton-Scott

New Zealand's Georgia Williams will head into her fifth season with Mitchelton-Scott in 2021 after signing a one-year contract extension with the Australian WorldTour team.

The 27-year-old says that the team is a perfect fit for her, and that she'll try to up her game once more next year following a couple of seasons with health issues and what has been a difficult and unusual 2020 season for everyone.

Williams won the New Zealand National Championships road race and time trial in 2018, and went on to take the silver medal at that year's Commonwealth Games behind Australia's Chloe Hosking, before defending her TT title in 2019.

"I think the relaxed nature of the team really fits my personality and is the best environment for me," Williams said in a team press release on Wednesday. "I like how all of us girls really support and believe in each other, and I think that's been one of the keys to us getting results.

"I'm not going to have too many expectations for 2021, as I don't think we will quite be back to a normal season," she added, referring to the coronavirus pandemic having affected 2020, with uncertainty remaining over the race calendar for next year, which has already seen the Women's Tour Down Under, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and the Women's Herald Sun Tour cancelled in the southern hemisphere.

"I will be expecting my level to improve on this year, which will hopefully help me be of support deeper into the races," continued Williams. "I'm planning on staying in Europe for the winter, which will be very different for me, but I'm looking forward to the challenge and the build-up."

Sports director Martin Vestby added: "Georgia has had some tough luck with illness, but if she can stay healthy over winter and put in a really good base, she is a rider who is a strong support for our climbing group, but also has qualities that mean she can take her own chances when the opportunity occurs, too.

"We're aiming for a full season with no health interruptions, and I think we will then see her step up to the level she has been able to show us from time to time," he said.

