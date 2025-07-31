'Defence isn't fun, for spectators or him' – Tadej Pogačar's need to protect big lead took shine off Tour de France in final week, says UAE sports manager

By published

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Joxean Fernández Matxin says 'making several changes to the schedule' will be key to maintaining world champion's interest going forward

UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey and Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the best climber&#039;s polka dot (dotted) jersey cycle in the final ascent of La Plagne during the 19th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 93.1 km between Albertville and La Plagne, in the French Alps, on July 25, 2025. The 19th stage of the Tour de France was shorted from its initial 129.9 km route, bypassing the Col des Saisies where an outbreak of nodular dermatitis in a herd of cattle was discovered, prompting organizers to modify the race route. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard on the 19th stage to La Plagne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar's team sports manager has given insight into why the Slovenian raced defensively in the final week of the Tour de France, describing it as neither fun for him nor for the spectators.

In a marked contrast to the world champion's propensity to attack, Pogačar rode conservatively in the final few mountain stages of the final week, defending a more-than-four-minute lead over Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) to ensure he brought home a fourth yellow jersey.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

