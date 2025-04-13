Tadej Pogačar sets records as Paris-Roubaix runner-up including podiums in all five Monuments

Slovenian matches Eddy Merckx's 50-year-old mark as best finish for reigning Tour de France champion at Hell of the North

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG leads Mathieu Van Der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck in the breakaway
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG leads Mathieu Van Der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The head-to-head duel of world champions came to fruition at this year's Paris-Roubaix between Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but after sparring in a lead group for almost 60 kilometres Pogačar suffered the first chink in his armour.

The reigning World Champion fell on a right-hand bend on sector 9 with 39km to go, and Van der Poel powered away on a solo ride to the Roubaix velodrome. While Pogačar took up the chase, both would then suffer punctures and swap bikes across the ensuing cobbles, adding drama to the chase, but Van der Poel powered away for his third consecutive victory at Hell of the North. 

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

