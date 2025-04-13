Tadej Pogačar sets records as Paris-Roubaix runner-up including podiums in all five Monuments

The head-to-head duel of world champions came to fruition at this year's Paris-Roubaix between Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but after sparring in a lead group for almost 60 kilometres Pogačar suffered the first chink in his armour.

The reigning World Champion fell on a right-hand bend on sector 9 with 39km to go, and Van der Poel powered away on a solo ride to the Roubaix velodrome. While Pogačar took up the chase, both would then suffer punctures and swap bikes across the ensuing cobbles, adding drama to the chase, but Van der Poel powered away for his third consecutive victory at Hell of the North.

Pogačar and Van der Poel are now tied with eight Monuments each. The second place did give Pogačar significant takeaways, nonetheless.

"What I learned? That there is a right turn at 38 kilometres. I misjudged the turn," Pogačar told Sporza. "I had the wind in my back and was going flat out, so I turned in too quickly. I couldn't brake anymore.

"Can I win? I think so. I came second in my first participation, so I can also fight for the victory. Next year? Maybe. I don't know yet."

With more than a minute behind Van der Poel and 1:07 to spare ahead of chasers, Pogačar secured second place in his first appearance at the Monument and registered the remarkable career honour of landing on the podium in all five Monuments. The only other rider to do that in recent years is Philippe Gilbert.

He also matched cycling legend Eddy Merckx with a unique achievement as a top result for a reigning Tour de France champion finishing Paris-Roubaix. Both finished second as current Tour champions, Merckx doing so exactly 50 years ago behind four-times winner Roger De Vlaeminck.

Van der Poel launched his first attack at the front of the race on the exit from the three-star sector Wallers to Hélesmes with under 100km to race. He was joined by teammate Jasper Philipsen, Pogačar, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), and Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).

One by one contenders fell victim to mechanicals or more accelerations by Van der Poel until the race went under 50km and Philipsen fell out of a remaining trio, leaving the World Champions alone at the front.

Just 10km later the UAE rider slipped out of a right-hand turn while he was putting the hammer down at sector 9 from Pont-Thibault to Ennevelin. Then 15km later, Pogačar now worked to reel back 19 seconds to Van der Poel and the two entered the tricky Bourghelles to Wannehain cobbled sector. However, the Slovenian appeared to suffer a puncture and stopped to change bikes, which proved to be the most pivotal point, as the Dutch rider sailed away.

"The speed was super-high and I think he misjudged the turn a bit. I was just quick enough to save it, and then I don't know what happened afterwards, because I had quite a big gap but I had to go for it. That's part of racing," Van der Poel said at the finish.

Once he resumed his chase, Pogačar was a minute back. Then disaster struck Van der Poel mid-way through the five-star Carrefour de l'Arbre section of rough pave with less than 18km to ride.

However, a quick bike change for a fresh set of ridable tyres launched Van der Poel back into action. He sailed away solo for victory, now tied with Merckx and six other riders for three wins apiece at Paris-Roubaix.

