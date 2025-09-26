David Lappartient re-elected unopposed to third term as UCI President

A UCI Congress during the 2025 Road World Championships has seen David Lappartient officially re-elected as UCI President for a third time.

Lappartient was the only candidate for president, and thus the re-election procedure was essentially a formality to confirm he would continue in his current position for a further four years.

The 52-year-old Frenchman was first elected to the post during the 2017 Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, beginning his second term in 2021.

Lappartient had also tried to become International Olympic Committee (IOC) President earlier this season, but he was defeated in the election by Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry and later quit his post as the president of the French Olympic Committee. Outside sport, he also remains the head of the departmental council of the region of Morbihan, which forms part of Brittany in NW France.

In other UCI news, the governing body announced that the 2031 SuperWorlds, the third of its type, will be held in the Trentino region in northern Italy, while the MTB Worlds is set to make a return to the USA in 2030, where it will take place in Durango, Colorado.

Trentino is well-known as a key Italian cycling hub, hosting World Tour and Women's WorldTour events, the UCI World Championships for mountain bike and trials, and UCI World Cup rounds for several disciplines across mountain bike, trials, and cyclocross.

The Trentino announcement means the upcoming six Road World Championships have their locations decided. Next year's Worlds will be in Montreal, Canada, followed by Haute Savoie – also a SuperWorlds, with multiple disciplines running across the French region – in 2027, Abu Dhabi in 2028, Aarhus/Copenhagen in 2029 and Brussels in 2030.

The UCI also announced that former sprint great Mark Cavendish has received its UCI Merit Award. Cavendish got the award along with Jorge Blas Diáz García, the President of the Dominican Cycling Federation, Daniela Isetti, a member of the UCI Management Committee, Raja Sapta Okthohari, the former President of the Indonesian Cycling Federation and Sandra Kinyomvyi, the former Vice-President of the Burundi Cycling Federation.

