David Lappartient confirmed as candidate for presidency of IOC

UCI president joins Sebastian Coe as one of seven candidates to replace Thomas Bach in March 2025

HASSELT BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 15 David Lappartient of France UCI President and member of the International Olympic Committee take a selfie on the podium during the medal ceremony after the 30th UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2024 Mens Elite Road Race a 2228km one day race from HeusdenZolder to Hasselt on September 15 2024 in Hasselt Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
David Lappartient at the European Championships road race on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

UCI president David Lappartient has formally announced his candidacy to replace Thomas Bach as the president of the International Olympic Committee. Lappartient is among seven candidates for role, with the election to take place during the 143rd IOC Session in Greece in March.

Lappartient’s Olympic ambitions have long been rumoured, and speculation about a presidential bid intensified last year when he took over as president of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), a role he was permitted to carry out alongside his UCI duties.

