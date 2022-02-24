Cyclingnews announces live coverage of the women's Spring Classics

Cyclingnews will be offering live coverage of the most popular one-day races held this spring beginning at the 1.Pro Omloop Het Neiuwsblad, and as part of the 2022 Women's WorldTour - Spring Classics - that will include Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and the Ardennes Classics; Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The Women's WorldTour will host 25 races this season beginning at Strade Bianche on March 5 in Italy and concluding at Tour of Guangxi on October 18 in Chine.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, analysis and galleries throughout all of the events on the 2022 Women's WorldTour along with live coverage of the most popular one-day races this spring, and later in the season at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in July and the UCI Road World Championships in September.

Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of 2022 Spring Classics, Tour de France Femmes and the World Championships, and check in after each races for our full reports, results, galleries, news and features.

The most popular one-day races on the 2022 Women's WorldTour

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - February 26, Belgium

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is not a Women's WorldTour event, classed as a 1.Pro, however Cyclingnews will be offering live coverage of the prestigious race that kicks off the Spring Classics on February 26 in Belgium. The women will race 128km between Gent and the finish in Ninove.

Strade Bianche Women - March 5, Italy

The Women’s WorldTour will begin at Strade Bianche in Italy. The race takes on the white gravel roads routed throughout the scenic Tuscany region. The winner of this race will wear the first leader’s jersey of the series into the more traditional Spring Classics.

Miron Ronde van Drenthe - March 12, Netherlands

The sprinter-friendly route between Assen and Hoogeveen is made up of a series of loops over cobbled sectors and four trips up the VAM Berg, with 50km to the finish line. Riders who have historically done well in this race are powerful one-day specialists on flatter terrain.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio - March 20, Italy

The series heads back to Italy for the Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio. The women's field traditionally races through the hills surrounding Cittiglio before finishing on 17.8-kilometre circuits around the city. Each lap includes a climb through Orino, but the wide-open roads to the finish line often cater to a reduced group sprint.

Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne - March 24, Belgium

This is a race that is traditionally well-suited to the sprinters. The route begins in Brugge and passes through Leeuw, Koekelare and Schoorbakke, and then the contest moves on to two finishing circuits in De Panne.

Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields - March 27, Belgium

It’s one of the flatter one-day races and typically sees a clash of the sprinters. The start of the race was moved from Ypres' Grote Markt to the Menin Gate and included several main climbs such as the Beneberg, Kemmelberg and Monteberg on route to the finish in Wevelgem.

Tour of Flanders - April 3, Belgium

The Tour of Flanders, one of the most prestigious of the Spring Classics, begins and ends in Oudenaarde. It covers a combination of cobbled sectors and steep climbs including the more decisive climbs near the end of the race – Kruisberg/Hotond, Oude Kwaremont, and the Paterberg – before the finish line in Oudenaarde.

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition - April 10, Netherlands

The first of the three Ardennes Classics. The race starts and finishes in Maastricht, and in previous years, included a hilly parcours that finished on three 17.8-kilometre circuits that feature the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg. From the top of the Cauberg, there were roughly 1.7km to the finish line. Due to COVID-19, last year's edition was held across seven of the circuits for a closed-loop race. This year's race has swapped dates with Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes - April 16, France

The inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2021 was a day written into the history books for both women's cycling and for the first winner of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes - Lizzie Deignan. The 116km route from Denain to the Roubaix Velodrome included 17 sectors of cobbled roads with two of the pavé sectors rated at the maximum difficulty level – Mons-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l'Arbre. This year's event has swapped dates with Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition.

La Flèche Wallonne Féminine - April 20, Belgium

La Flèche Wallonne is the oldest, and the second, of the three one-day races that form the women's Ardennes Classics. The series has only been in place for women since 2017 when Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition made its return after a 14-year hiatus, followed by the long-running La Flèche Wallonne, and the debut of Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The one-day women's race is famed for its finale on the Mur de Huy, of which the women will climb three times in the 2022 edition. Now-retired Anna van der Breggen won a record seven consecutive titles at La Flèche Wallonne.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes - April 24, Belgium

Liège-Bastogne-Liège concludes the Ardennes Classics week before riders turn their attention to the summer stage races. The race starts in Bastogne, and for the first time this year ascends the Côte de Mont-le-Soie, before tackling the Côte de Wanne and Côte de la Haute-Levée. The final climbs, Côte de La Redoute and Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, are now preceded by two new leg burners, Col du Rosier and Côte de Desiné, before the finish in Liège.