Cycling mourns the passing of photographer Mark Gunter
Australian photographer dies at 41 after suffering from cancer
It is with a heavy heart that Cyclingnews reports the passing of Australian photographer Mark Gunter, who sadly passed away after a battle with cancer.
Mark Gunter was a longstanding contributor to Cyclingnews and reported for the website over a number of years at both a domestic level in Australia and internationally at races such as the Tour de France. He was not just a colleague to many of the Cyclingnews team – both past and present – but a dear friend to everyone he worked with over the years and throughout the industry.
Mark, who was just 41 year old, leaves behind a wife and son. Cyclingnews would like to wish his family and friends our warmest condolences.
It was a pleasure to work with you, Mark, and you’ll always have a place in our hearts.
