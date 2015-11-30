Cycling mourns the passing of photographer Mark Gunter

Image 1 of 2 Cyclingnews photographer Mark Gunter does his bit to keep up local relations (Image credit: Shane Stokes) Image 2 of 2 Cyclingnews photographer Mark Gunter receives the award for best photo of 2005. (Image credit: John Veage)

It is with a heavy heart that Cyclingnews reports the passing of Australian photographer Mark Gunter, who sadly passed away after a battle with cancer.

Mark Gunter was a longstanding contributor to Cyclingnews and reported for the website over a number of years at both a domestic level in Australia and internationally at races such as the Tour de France. He was not just a colleague to many of the Cyclingnews team – both past and present – but a dear friend to everyone he worked with over the years and throughout the industry.

Mark, who was just 41 year old, leaves behind a wife and son. Cyclingnews would like to wish his family and friends our warmest condolences.

It was a pleasure to work with you, Mark, and you’ll always have a place in our hearts.





