Criterium du Dauphine stage 2 highlights - Video

Jesus Herrada (Movistar) on the podium after winning stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Jesus Herrada surprised the Criterium du Dauphine peloton in the stage 2 finish into Chalmazel-Jeansagnière to snare his first win at WorldTour level. The former Spanish national road race champion came around Movistar teammate Dani Moreno inside the finale few hundred metres, and had time to sit up and celebrate as he crossed the line. Lotto Soudal's Tony Gallopin and Dimension Data's Serge Pauwels rounded out the podium two seconds in arrears.

The top five places on the general classification remained unchanged with AG2R-La Mondiale's Romain Bardet the biggest loser as he was caught up in a crash with teammate Alexis Vuillermoz and lost 45 seconds. Tinkoff's Alberto Contador remains in the yellow jersey ahead of stage 3 from Boën-sur-Lignon to Tournon-sur-Rhône which is expected to suit riders such as Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data).

