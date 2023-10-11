Cherie Pridham named UAE Team ADQ Head of Sport

Cherie Pridham is the new Head of Sport at UAE Team ADQ

UAE Team ADQ have announced that Cherie Pridham will direct the Women’s WorldTour team for the 2024 season, taking up the role of Head of Sports.

Pridham is considered a trailblazer in the sport after becoming a directeur sportif with Continental teams and then Israel Start-Up Nation and most recently with Lotto-Dstny. Before that, Pridham was a pro cyclist for 15 years before a 2006 training accident saw her switch career paths to management.

She became the first woman ever to serve as a directeur sportif in a men’s WorldTour team, saying at the time: "My role is directeur sportif - not female directeur sportif."

She now has a more senior role at UAE Team ADQ.

“Cherie Pridham's appointment aligns seamlessly with UAE Team ADQ's core values and mission to create diverse leadership opportunities for women,” said Melissa Moncada, President of UAE Team-ADQ.



“Her wealth of experience promises to be a game-changer, not only for the women's cycling team but also for the entire industry."

"Pridham's unique perspective, gleaned from her tenure in men's professional cycling, will infuse fresh insights and strategies into the women's team, elevating their performance to new heights.”

Pridham is looking forward to helping women's cycling development even more.

“By joining UAE Team ADQ, I am not just embarking on a career change; I am embracing a remarkable opportunity to contribute to the growth of women's cycling," she said.

"The team's dedication to women's cycling development is truly inspiring, and I am enthusiastic about the journey ahead.”