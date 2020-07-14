Castelli partners with Reggie Miller to release 'Say Their Names' jersey

Castelli has teamed up with basketball hall-of-famer Reggie Miller and Team Boombaby to create a 'Say Their Names' jersey to recognise and challenge racial and economic injustice.

All the profits from the jerseys are to be donated to the Equal Justice Initiative, a 501 C3 organization committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, to challenge racial and economic injustice and to protect basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.

Available in both men and women’s versions, the jersey is adorned with poignant statements from the Black Lives Matter movement which has led to a significant call of action across the world to address the issues that still exist around police brutality, injustice and racism.

The jersey is made from Prosecco Strada fabric and features mesh side panels to maintain breathability for comfort in hot weather. The jersey features inset sleeves and dropped hem pockets for a better fit and is finished with reflective tabs and a full length covered zip.

This isn't the first collaboration between former Indiana Pacers star Miller and Castelli, previously releasing the Team Boombaby collection, made up of four brightly coloured jerseys, a pair of bib shorts and a mountain bike jersey. The profits from the limited run of Boombaby clothing, which were matched by Miller, were donated to the Dropping Dimes Foundation.

Both Team Boombaby and Castelli have pledged to match the dollar amount of proceeds on the first 100 ‘Say Their Names’ jerseys sold.

The jerseys are currently available to pre-order in the US only for August delivery and will cost $99.99.