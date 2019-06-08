Canyon-SRAM to wear special edition kit at Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Image 1 of 10 Elena Cecchini shows off the new Canyon-SRAM special edition kit for the Ovo Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 2 of 10 Gloves to match (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 3 of 10 Tiffany Cromwell wears the special edition Canyon-SRAM kit (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 4 of 10 The Canyon-SRAM kit for the Ovo Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 5 of 10 New accessories to go with the new kit (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 6 of 10 Even the team's shoes have accents to match the new kit (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 7 of 10 Tiffany Cromwell wears her personalised glasses (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 8 of 10 The back of the new jersey (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 9 of 10 Canyon-SRAM has a new kit just for the Ovo Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Thomas Maheux) Image 10 of 10 The team's bike gets a makeover to match the kit changes (Image credit: Thomas Maheux)

For one week only, the Canyon-SRAM team will have a new look as they wear a special-edition kit for the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour. The German-registered squad will move away from their usual black and rainbow design in favour of an orange and purple striped look.

The redesign is a nod towards the kit sponsor’s Rapha Women’s 100, which is an annual one-day event that aims to get as many women as possible to ride 100km on the same day. It is the second year that the team has ridden with a special edition kit for the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour, and like last year, they will get a newly decorated Canyon bike, pedals, gloves, bidons, glasses, helmet and shoes

"Many teams are looking to this week on the calendar, and targeting it to get big results. The stage is big: exposure, support, media coverage, fans, atmosphere. I love seeing so many children along the route too, I think that’s really special and hopefully inspires them to get on bikes or be active," said Canyon-SRAM rider Tiffany Cromwell.

"It makes this race the perfect choice to use a special edition design and I love that it's based on the Rapha Women's 100. Each year I think it’s not possible, but each year the design gets even better. We want to race excitingly, we want to get our fans excited too, and hopefully, this inspires more women to get on bikes and ultimately take part in the Rapha Women’s 100."

The Ovo Energy Women’s Tour starts in Beccles on Monday, June 10 and will take place over six days for the first time in its history. Headlining the Canyon-SRAM team will be the 2017 winner Kasia Niewiadoma and past podium finisher Hannah Barnes. Joining them will be Elena Cecchini, Lisa Klein, Alice Barnes, and Tiffany Cromwell.

After an up and down 2018 season, Niewiadoma has had a strong start to this year with a win at the Amstel Gold Race, as well as top-10 placings at Strade Bianche, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Tour of Flanders, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Tour of California. The Polish rider is keeping her cards close to her chest heading into the third WorldTour stage race of the year.

"I have no expectations on myself for the week. That keeps me calm and fresh in my mind. I would like to surprise myself, to see what happens and I want to be a helpful teammate for our sprinters," she said.

"This race always gives me a lot of good feelings. There are so many people out there cheering us and supporting every rider no matter what result they get. It's like racing six spring classics in a row. The stages are super hard and demanding, but then you add in this amazing organisation and road-side support, and it's just wonderful to be amongst this mix of feelings."