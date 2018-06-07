Canyon-SRAM to debut new kit design at Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Image 1 of 6 Canyon-SRAM to debut new kit and design at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 2 of 6 Canyon-SRAM to debut new kit and design at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 3 of 6 Canyon-SRAM to debut new kit and design at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 4 of 6 Canyon-SRAM to debut new kit and design at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 5 of 6 Canyon-SRAM new colours to make their mark at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 6 of 6 Canyon-SRAM new colours and design on the Giro helmet (Image credit: Velofocus)

Canyon-SRAM announced Thursday that they will swap out their usual team colours for a new design at this year's OVO Energy Women's Tour set to take place from June 13-17. Alice Barnes, who will be participating in the event, showed off the new kit for a series of images sent out in a team press release.

The new design will be splashed across the team's Canyon bikes, Zipp wheels, Rapha kit, Giro helmets and Boa dials for the five-day UCI Women's WorldTour stage race.

The team chose the fifth edition of the OVO Energy Women's Tour as an opportunity to highlight its partner's collaborative efforts ahead of the Rapha Women's 100, which is held in September.

"We expect this change out in design will bring even more attention to a fantastic tour that has since its inception five years ago, been the leading race on the women's calendar," said Beth Duryea, who handles the team's marketing and communications.

"Thanks to each of our partners that joined forces to help create a stunning result! We want to use this opportunity to have more people following our team's animated racing style, to generate more fans of women's cycling, and ultimately see more women riding bikes and loving it!"

The design is based on Rapha Women's 100, an event to inspire female cyclists across the world to come together to ride 100km on the same day.

"As a team racing at the highest level of the sport who share in Rapha's aspiration for more women to ride bikes, we're so excited that Canyon-SRAM will change out to the Rapha Women's 100 kit at the OVO Energy Women's Tour. We hope to inspire women all over the world to ride the Rapha Women's 100 together on 15th September," said Lara Kazakos, Rapha Pro Teams Marketing Executive.

Canyon-SRAM have not announced the full roster for the OVO Energy Women's Tour but they did confirm that Alice Barnes will be on the start line for the opening stage from Framlingham to Southwold in Suffolk on Wednesday, June 13.

"Racing in Britain always bring extra motivation with friends and family coming to watch. The crowds are always amazing and the racing is super tough. I love that every year we have hundreds of school children lining the route and the opportunity to inspire them. It makes for a good, fun week of racing," Barnes said.

Barnes added that the team will be prominent racing in their new colours and expect to do well in the five-day race with a strong team.

"I love the design of this year's Rapha Women's 100 kit and I'm looking forward to racing it. It's really special that our partners have collaborated to make us stand out and to show off the design across our bikes and kit at the tour.

"We want to bring attention to our team not just with the design but with how we race as a team next week, and we hope it inspires women to set their own goals and prepare to take part in the Rapha Women's 100 on 15 September.

"We will have a really strong team for the tour with numerous cards to play for the overall and stage wins. My goal is to do everything I can in support of this and give my team mates my all."

