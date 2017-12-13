Boels-Dolmans unveil 2018 kit

Riders show off the 2018 Boels Dolmans team kit (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

The Dutch team Boels-Dolmans released images of the 2018 kit through their social media channels on Wednesday. Eleven riders lined up for a photo shoot in the predominantly orange jersey that has some slight design variations compared to the previous year. The riders are currently in Spain for a team training camp.

The team's jersey is orange with a title sponsor Boels in white across the centre of the chest, losing the black panel from the previous year. Beneath the title sponsor is Dolmans Landscaping written inside a white band that wraps around the upper torso. Boels is also written down the left sleeve and Dolmans down the right.

The shorts look similar to the previous year, mainly black with an orange and white cuff that showcases clothing sponsor Santini. Spaces are also reserved for equipment sponsor Specialized on the shorts and jersey.

Kit variations are accommodated for Chantal Blaak as the current road world champion, Lizzie Deignan as the British road champion and Christine Majerus as the Luxembourg road champion. Other team members include Women’s WorldTour winner Anna van der Breggen, Karol-Ann Canuel, Amalie Dideriksen, Megan Guarnier, Amy Pieters and Jip van den Bos.

Two spots on the team's roster opened up following the exit of Kasia Pawlowska and Nikki Brammeier, who will focus on cyclo-cross in 2018. The team filled those spots with Anna Plichta and Skylar Schneider.

Boels-Dolmans announced in December that they renewed contracts with the two title sponsors through 2020.

