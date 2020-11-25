Save 25% on the new Kask Mojito Cubed helmet at Backcountry this Black Friday

Bike helmets aren't cheap, which isn't surprising considering the importance of the protection that they offer. Choosing the best road bike helmet can feel like a balancing act to find a helmet with the right fit, enough ventilation at the right price.

If you are shopping for a new helmet then Black Friday is the perfect time to get a cheap deal without making sacrifices to comfort or performance - just as we've proved in our Black Friday bike helmets roundup.

One of the highlights from that roundup is this, the all-new Kask Mojito 3 (or Cubed). Backcountry has knocked 25% off the Italian brand's new lightweight lid, making this affordable performance road bike helmet even better value.

Kask Mojito 3

Kask's Mojito helmet has been a long time best-seller for Kask, blending performance with affordability has meant that its a helmet that is easily recommended to road cyclists who seek performance without a huge price tag. This year Kask released the third-generation model, the Mojito Cubed. Featuring new styling, lower weight, and most importantly, improved levels of safety.

We received a review sample on its release in August and were immediately impressed with the finish of the helmet. The in-moulding is extremely impressive and covers up all areas of EPS that could be vulnerable in day to day use. Fit is also great with the Mojito Cubed sharing a very similar Octo Fit system to the pricier Kask Protone which is adjustable both vertically and horizontally, providing a very snug fit.

Visually, Kask has brought over aesthetic cues from the previous generation to give the Mojito Cubed a racy-yet-muted look. This is, in part, due to the reduced number of vents, however, ventilation is still good as Kask claims to have been able to increase the vent surface area over the previous model. Kask has also reduced the overall volume for a sleeker silhouette and trimmed some weight off. Our large test helmet weighs in at a svelte 261g.

