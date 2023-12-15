If you're shopping for a cycling gift for Christmas, Amazon might not be the first place we cyclists turn to, but the retail giant offers a good range of cycling-related items and you can be pretty sure that it will meet its claimed delivery times.

While last delivery dates for the large online cycling retailers are upon us, or in some cases have already passed, Amazon still offers plenty of options for delivery before the big day.

The best, of course, is Amazon Prime. If you're a member and live in a larger urban area, you can expect same day delivery on many items and reassuringly, Amazon is explicit about when you can expect to receive a specific item and by what time you need to order it to get it when it says.

We've picked out some of the best Christmas gifts for cyclists at Amazon below, and we've got a guide to the best gifts for cyclists this Christmas across a range of retailers as well. If you're searching for something specific, Amazon is also a good place to look to ensure that you'll still receive it in time for the big day.

Best Christmas cycling gifts at Amazon: US

Garmin Enduro: $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon

38% off - The Garmin Enduro is designed to offer huge battery life. It does that in spades, with up to 300 hours of GPS tracking. Solar charging means it will keep itself topped up when out and about and its optical HRM and pulseox monitoring will keep abreast of your health and fitness. It's far from cheap, but it's a great gift for the outdoor enthusiast that works for a whole range of sports, not just cycling.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 Bundle: $379.99 $326.80

14% off - A cycling computer or an upgrade from an older model is a great gift to keep track of where, when and how fast. This Amazon deal bundles the compact, aero Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 computer with separate speed and cadence (pedalling speed) sensors for a complete performance tracking set-up. That's coupled with a Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor - one of the best options to track heart rate while riding.

Castelli Aero Race 6.0 cycling jersey: $159.99 $87.99

45% off - Castelli is a go-to name in cycling clothing and its Aero Race 6.0 jersey is a pro-level option with a skin-tight fit and fabrics selected for their aerodynamics and wicking performance. It's a great lightweight option for a cyclist who wants to go faster in greater comfort in the summer months.

Gore Wear C5 Infinium cycling jacket: $220.00 $165.00

25% off - Gore's cycling clothing uses its market-leading technical fabrics to ensure comfort and performance in all conditions. The Infinium fabric is windproof and also water resistant, making for comfort in inclement conditions. There's a range of colours available.

Wahoo Kickr Snap: $349.99 $299.99

14% Off - Winter can restrict options for riding outdoors, so an indoor trainer is a great gift to help keep a cyclist fit. Although the Kickr Snap is the most basic smart trainer in the Wahoo lineup, it's still capable of running Zwift or any other indoor cycling app. Simply plonk a bike on and away you go (the connecting and setup really is that easy). We do recommend pairing the Kickr Snap with a dedicated trainer tyre though, as this is a wheel-on unit, so tyre wear can be a problem.

Garmin Forerunner 945 Triathlon Bundle: $729.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save 49% - This multi-function smartwatch bundle is the perfect training partner for multisport athletes. It comes complete with an HRM Tri and an HRM Swim to ensure best-in-class heart rate tracking through all of their sports. The Forerunner 945 at the centre of it is a fully featured watch that offers on-board music, Garmin Pay, hundreds of training metrics and even incident detection in the even of a crash. At very-nearly half price, it's the best price we've ever seen it at.

POC Ventral MIPS (CPSC) helmet: $300.00 $210.00

30% off - If a cycling helmet upgrade would be welcome, the POC Ventral is one of the smartest and most recognisable out there, with leading protection tech. POC helmets have pro-level endorsement and the Ventral is in our list of the best aero helmets and it's a solid 30% off in some sizes and colours.

Brooks England Pickwick Day Pack: $240.00 $189.99 at Amazon

17% off - A backpack fresh from our roundup of the best cycling backpacks, this is the one we crowned as the most fashionable of the bunch. It's the Brooks Pickwick Daypack, a stunning bag which is made in Italy from tanned leather and should only patina and look better over time.

Topeak Mini 20 Pro multitool: $31.99 $28.03 at Amazon

12% off - The Mini 20 Pro has the tools to get out of a good range of mishaps on the bike. It includes eight hex wrenches, a chain tool, spoke wrenches and a bottle opener and comes in a neoprene sleeve, so it won't rub when riding. There's an option with gold sideplates, that costs a little extra.

Garmin Instinct: $249.99 $164.17 at Amazon

Save 34% - The original Garmin Instinct is a robust smartwatch with military-grade ruggedness. It gives you long battery life and, via its in-built optical heart rate measurement will track your health and fitness 24/7. It may not be Garmin's latest and greatest, but it still offers a huge range of functionality.

Muc-Off 5 brush kit: $38.56 $34.40 at Amazon

Save 11% - It's easier to keep a bike clean with a set of brushes purpose designed for the task. The five brushes in Muc-Off's set include a soft frame brush, a pronged brush to get at spokes and wheels and a specialist item for chains and gears, one of the trickiest places to keep properly clean. If you're looking for a flashier bike cleaning gift, Amazon is also selling the Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit, which includes a range of its products and comes in a plastic tool box.

Pro Torque Wrench: $80.39 $69.99 at Amazon

Save 13% - A must for the home mechanic, a torque wrench will ensure that bolts are set to the right torque when adjusting the bike. This set comes from the Pro bike tool brand, so it covers the range of settings between 2 and 20Nm needed for bike bolts, rather than the higher settings usually needed for automobiles and other mechanical devices.

Echelon EX5-S Smart bike: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon

Save 13% - An alternative to Peloton, the Echelon smart bike provides a similar experience but with lower recurring costs. As with Peloton, there's on-demand and live access to workouts, with a free 30-day premium membership. There's a flippable 22-inch screen and two power ports to keep your electronics charged. We reckon it's one of the best exercise bikes available for spinning and a great gift for anyone looking to get into shape in 2024.

Schwinn Fitness 230 Recumbent Bike: $699.00 $538.29 at Amazon

Save 23% - If you are looking for an exercise bike that doesn't require sitting on a saddle and leaning forward, the Schwinn recumbent is a good option. It has a full seat with a backrest for comfort and you can strap your feet to the pedals. There's a fee-based class membership, although Schwinn includes two months free. The bike includes automatic resistance control that guides you through over 200 virtual destinations.

100% S3 Sunglasses: $220.00 $159.95 at Amazon

27% off - Another product that we also can confidently recommend is the 100% S3 sunglasses, which were included in our recent group test rounding up the best cycling glasses for their large lens, easy lens-swaps, and abundant colour options. That abundance is clear at Amazon.com, where there are 29 different styles to choose from. A great option for summer riding.

100% Hypercraft Sunglasses: $165.00 $99.97 at Amazon

39% off - Another quality cycling sunglass option with pro-level credentials, tech Writer Will has also been using these 100% Hypercraft Sunglasses regularly for the last 6 months and rates them as one of the best lightweight cycling glasses out there. The biggest discount seems to be on the black and gold pair, but many other styles are also discounted.

Garmin HRM Pro Plus: $129.99 $107.90 at Amazon

17% off - The HRM Pro Plus won the Cyclingnews Award for the best heart rate monitor overall thanks to its richness of functionality, consistent connectivity and ease of use. It might be overkill for someone who is only using it to track their heart rate on the bike, but for a multisport athlete or a dedicated runner, the onboard accelerometers make it much much more than just a beats counter.

Smith Express MIPS Helmet: $110.00 $74.86 at Amazon

32% off - A helmet option for the urban rider or commuter, this Smith helmet comes with various discounts based on colour and size. The Express MIPS mixes urban style with a full set of protection features, including MIPS and a rear vent light. There are 13 vents in total and a removable fabric visor for comfortable city riding.

The Buddha and the Bee: $19.95 at Amazon

Cory Mortensen decided one day to ride across America from Minnesota to California. Setting out with minimal planning, including an absence of a planned route, he wended his way through the backroads of the USA. This is a travelogue of the people, places and experiences along the road.

Ride: Cycle The World: $18.69 at Amazon

100 cycling routes around the world, from the Dolomites to Bolivia and Japan's southern islands. As well as route and elevation details, there's the nitty-gritty of how to get there and how hard each ride is. Plus, amazing photography along the way.

Castelli Entrata 9 cycling socks: $14.99 $11.24 at Amazon

25% off - A great stocking-filler, the Castelli Entrata 9 socks are available in black, red or white. They're made of synthetic yarns with thinner sections designed to wick away sweat and keep feet cool on summer rides. The Entrata 9 are the lower cuff version - there's an Entrata 13 also available - so there's more airflow over the lower leg too.

Best Christmas cycling gifts at Amazon: UK

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: £779.99 £505.99 at Amazon

35% off - With solar panels that help it last weeks between charging, the Fenix 7X Solar is a serious bit of kit. It packs in every feature an athlete is likely to need, including dozens of sports, hundreds of metrics, Garmin Pay, onboard music, Spotify integration, and all the basics too. It's the largest format of Garmin's top spec multisports watch, so if you're buying for someone with smaller hands and wrist, maybe opt for the 7S or the standard 7 for their more compact case sizes.

Garmin Forerunner 245: £249.99 £196.52 at Amazon

21% off - If you're looking for a smartwatch to help with running and general fitness metrics as a present you won't go far wrong with the Forerunner 245. You can connect it to the Garmin Connect app and monitor things like pace, lap splits and heart rate.

Garmin Edge Explore: £219.99 £136.47 at Amazon

Save 38% - For riders looking to find their way around and track how far they've ridden, the Garmin Edge Explore is a solid GPS smart computer and a bargain price. It comes pre-loaded with Garmin maps, has turn-by-turn navigation and an easy-to-use touchscreen. A great starting point for a rider who wants to follow lots of new routes.

POC Octal MIPS Helmet: £180.00 £121.80 at Amazon

24% off - Another comfortable helmet option from POC with its large vents for plenty of airflow and MIPS built in for added protection in a crash. Helmets don't last forever and need to be replaced regularly, so if you're looking for a gift for a rider who needs a helmet upgrade, it's a stylish, lightweight option.

Fitbit Versa 3: £199.99 £144.00 at Amazon

Save 28% - The Versa gives you voice commands as well as GPS and optical heart rate. It works with the Fitbit app to track workouts, sleep and recovery and there's 6 months premium Fitbit membership included. A good option for a present for someone who doesn't want to wear their fitness tracking too openly.

Garmin Forerunner 55: £179.99 £137.00 at Amazon

Save 24% - This more-entry-level watch from Garmin pares back the bells and whistles to offer a straightforward sports watch with excellent battery life and the functions needed for training or just for fitness tracking. The list of available sports is still long (yes, cycling is included), the GPS and heart rate sensor will capture a workout or just a walk and the Garmin Connect app will push it to Strava. You can even get it to provide a marathon training plan and then guide raceday pacing strategy.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus: £169.99 £119.00

Save 30% - If you're not looking for all the latest functionality, the Edge 130 does a lot of what Garmin's pricier computers do but at a bargain price. Its monochrome screen is easy to read, it's compact and is operated via four buttons on the sides of the case. Another good entry-level option for a rider just getting into cycling or looking to track their leisure riding.

Shokz Openrun Mini bone conduction headphones: £129.95 £89.95 at Amazon

Save 31% - For someone with a smaller head, the Shokz OpenRun Mini will likely fit more snugly than the originals thanks to a shortened band that wraps the back of the head. A great option for someone who wants to listen to music, but who needs to be able to hear what's going on around them.

Kryptonite New York FAGHETTABOUDIT lock: £119.99 £88.99 at Amazon

Save 26% - You can help a cyclist keep their bike more secure in the new year with the aptly named FAGHETTABOUDIT D-lock. It comes with a Lifetime warranty, a Sold Secure Gold rating and a hardened steel shackle to slow down any would-be thieves.

Garmin HRM Pro Plus £119.99 £88.70 at Amazon

26% off - The flagship heart rate monitor in Garmin's range, the Pro Plus offers all the usual cycling features, combined with accelerometers for tracking running and swimming metrics like pace, cadence and more. The upgrade from the previous heart rate monitor includes an easier-to-remove battery cover, which makes it much less of a faff when the battery dies. A nice present for a multisport athlete.

Blink Outdoor security cameras: £154.99 £77.49 at Amazon

Save 50% - Not a cycling deal, I'll admit, but for someone who keeps their bikes in a shed, garage or even in their home, the Blink cameras are a great way to add peace of mind that any would-be thieves will be deterred, or at least caught in the act. These will pair with the indoor cameras and all sync up via Wifi to an app, which can be used to watch realtime, capture HD and infrared nighttime recordings, and even speak through the app to warn off any thieves.

JBL Tune 130NC TWS Wireless Earphones: £79.99 £64.96 at Amazon

18% off - With 40 hours of battery, Active Noise Cancelling tech and sweatproof design, these JBL wireless in-ear headphones will be hard to ignore. A great option for a runner or someone who gets bored while cycling indoors.

Cateye AMPP 800 front light: £64.99 £49.31 at Amazon

24% off - With an 800-lumen beam, the AMPP 800 is bright enough to help see where you're going at night and more than bright enough to help you stay visible in traffic. It's intentionally built to leak light out to either side too, to help you be seen from cars approaching from a wider range of angles. A bright, reliable option for a commuter.

Kryptonite Evolution Mini-7 Bundle: £39.99 at Amazon



While not officially discounted, this is usually over £70, so is an excellent price! For a rider who regularly leaves their bike locked up outdoors, this bundle will offer added peace of mind. Kryptonite is one of the names in bike locks, and the Mini-7 bundle comes with a D-Lock, frame mount, and a cable to slide through the bike's wheels, so it should all be there once they return.

Awang 5-25Nm Torque Wrench: £43.99 £32.99 at Amazon

25% off - Any rider who regularly tinkers with their bike will appreciate a torque wrench, to ensure that their bike's bolts are correctly tensioned. Bike parts can be delicate and it's easy to strip a bolt, damage a carbon part or just end up with something slipping when riding. This Awang wrench set covers the range for the majority of bike parts and comes with a collection of five hex heads from 3mm up to 8mm as well as four Torx heads, a long 5mm hex and an extender.

Cateye Viz Rear Light: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon

30% off - One of the best ways to up a rider's safety on the road, even during the day, is to run a rear light. The Cateye Viz is a neat little light that will do a solid job. There's USB charging, a strong 300-lumen output and a handy rubber mount strap that allows for a wide range of seatpost fits.

Camelbak Podium Chill 600ml: £17.95 £10.99 at Amazon

Save 39% - The CamelBak podium Chill bottle is a great option for both on and off bike use. Its insulation is a plus all year round, keeping drinks cool in summer and warm in winter. It's also discounted at the moment in a variety of colours and two sizes. The innovative on/off valve helps avoid spills and the bottle is BPA-free.