'Another summit to strive for' – Future Hour Record attempt looks more likely than ever for Remco Evenepoel after continued ITT dominance

Evenepoel's Father says chasing Filippo Ganna's record of 56.792km is 'a goal that will come in due time' after World Championships hat-trick in Rwanda

After his latest chapter of time trial dominance at the 2025 World Championships in Rwanda, attempting the prestigious Hour Record is considered a logical new goal for Remco Evenepoel, with his father, Patrick Evenepoel, describing it as another "summit to strive for."

Evenepoel's third ITT world title saw him destory the opposition in Kigali, with a winning time 1:14 faster than Jay Vine (Australia), and 2:37 quicker than Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), whom Evenepoel overtook during his effort, despite starting 2:30 after him.

Evenepoel himself has said it is a goal he will one day pursue, responding to a call from cycling's greatest-ever rider and former Hour Record holder Eddy Merckx for the Belgian star and Pogačar to both attempt the feat sometime before they retire.

For Pogačar, contrastingly, the Hour Record doesn't seem to make up part of his grand plans to become cycling's best-ever rider, with UAE Team Emirates-XRG Sports Manager Joxean Fernández Matxin said no track cycling efforts, let alone such a specific and difficult one, had even been discussed.

"With Pogačar, it's a very different kind of cycling. To tell you the truth, ever since I first met him in 2017, we've never once talked about track racing at all," said Matxin to Cyclingnews, when asked if the Hour Record would ever be a goal.

So for the moment, it only looks like the Hour Record will be a challenge for Evenepoel's future, but the two stars won't have to wait long until they next face off – at Sunday's World Championships road race in Kigali, Rwanda.

Pogačar should meet the Belgian two more times after Sunday's race in 2025, at the European Championships road race a week later and at Il Lombardia at the end of the season.

