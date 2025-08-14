Charlie Tanfield fails to break Filippo Ganna's UCI Hour Record

British rider fades in final laps and covers a distance of 53.967km

Charlie Tanfield attempting the World Hour Record
Charlie Tanfield on the track (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Charlie Tanfield failed to set a new UCI Hour Record on the Konya velodrome in Turkey, covering a distance of 53.967km, well below the record of 56.792km set by Filippo Ganna set in Grenchen, Switzerland in October 2022.

Tanfield planned to ride a negative split strategy, starting at a below record pace before accelerating in the final 20 minutes. However, he struggled to go beyond 54.500km/h in the final minutes and his final distance was officially calculated to be 53.967km.

