Charlie Tanfield fails to break Filippo Ganna's UCI Hour Record

Charlie Tanfield failed to set a new UCI Hour Record on the Konya velodrome in Turkey, covering a distance of 53.967km, well below the record of 56.792km set by Filippo Ganna set in Grenchen, Switzerland in October 2022.

Tanfield planned to ride a negative split strategy, starting at a below record pace before accelerating in the final 20 minutes. However, he struggled to go beyond 54.500km/h in the final minutes and his final distance was officially calculated to be 53.967km.

Later on Tuesday, Matt Richardson will target the Men's 200m flying start record. Before Tanfield's ride, British para-cyclist Will Bjergfelt set a new C5 UCI Hour Record of 51.471km.

More to follow...