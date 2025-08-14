Charlie Tanfield fails to break Filippo Ganna's UCI Hour Record
British rider fades in final laps and covers a distance of 53.967km
Charlie Tanfield failed to set a new UCI Hour Record on the Konya velodrome in Turkey, covering a distance of 53.967km, well below the record of 56.792km set by Filippo Ganna set in Grenchen, Switzerland in October 2022.
Tanfield planned to ride a negative split strategy, starting at a below record pace before accelerating in the final 20 minutes. However, he struggled to go beyond 54.500km/h in the final minutes and his final distance was officially calculated to be 53.967km.
Later on Tuesday, Matt Richardson will target the Men's 200m flying start record. Before Tanfield's ride, British para-cyclist Will Bjergfelt set a new C5 UCI Hour Record of 51.471km.
More to follow...
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.