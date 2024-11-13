Serge Pauwels replaces Sven Vanthourenhout as Belgian national coach

Angelo De Clercq fills cyclocross coach position

New national elite and U23 coach for Belgium, Serge Pauwels (left), attends press conference with new coach U17-19 road/ cyclocross coach Angelo De Clercq
Belgian Cycling named Serge Pauwels as the replacement for outgoing national coach Sven Vanthourenhout on Wednesday.

The former pro has been working as the Belgian federation's junior national team's coach and as assistant to Vanthourenhout for the past four years. He will take over managing the elite and under-23 teams, while Angelo De Clercq was named as coach for the national cyclocross team and will take over from Pauwels as junior road coach.

