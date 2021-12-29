Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch put banned jerseys on sale

The Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch 2022 kit design (lower right) was similar to three other World Team jerseys

The Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch women's Continental team are selling the 2022 kits that were banned by the UCI for being too similar to the pink, orange and yellow fade design of WorldTeams SD Worx, UAE Team ADQ and Human Powered Health.

In a post on the team's Facebook page, the short-sleeved jerseys are listed for €35, vests and long-sleeved jerseys for €30, and skinsuits for €50 or €75 for the long-sleeved version.

"Since our non-approved kit is already produced, the team has decided to start a sale to get some of the lost costs back," the post read, explaining why the shorts were not listed.

"One part of the non-approved clothing will be used by the riders for training purposes, the other part is for sale now."

The kit, with a purple to pink fade on the shoulders and pink to orange fade on the torso, closely matched that of SD Worx, who have a pink to purple fade on one arm and pink to orange on the other, with the torso fading from pink to purple.

Human Powered Health have an orange to purple fade from the neck down, while UAE Team ADQ's kit is a lighter version mixing purple and orange.

The Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch said the UCI's decision was unfair because their team used a similar design in 2021.

"Despite that our team was the first of all UCI teams with this design, the UCI still denied our jersey and leaves our team behind with an unfair feeling, especially because all our kit was already finished," they wrote last week.

The team's new jersey keeps the colour scheme on the shoulders but replaces the torso with an all-black panel with white text.

"We are proud and thankful to all sponsors who gave our team an extra financial injection and we are proud to see our team comes out stronger out of this situation," they wrote in a statement.

The team are offering free shipping within Europe for purchases of three items and worldwide for four items. Contact info@ccnsportbenelux.com for purchase and shipping options.