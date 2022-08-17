Amy Pieters continues brain injury recovery at Daan Theeuwes Centrum

Amy Pieters will continue her recovery from a traumatic brain injury at the Daan Theeuwes Centrum, a facility dedicated to intensive neuro rehabilitation located in Woerden, Netherlands, according to a medical update from SD Worx.

"After her discharge from the hospital in The Hague, Amy was transferred to the PZC in Dordrecht. At the PZC Amy has had good and loving care. Together with Amy, they have worked hard to be allowed to move on to the Daan Theeuwes Centrum. This goal has now been achieved. Amy can go to the Daan Theeuwes Centrum! We thank PZC for this and are happy that Amy was able to achieve this goal together with them," read an update posted on her amypieters.nl (opens in new tab) and through SD Worx.

"At the Daan Theeuwes Centrum, Amy will continue to work even harder and focus more on her recovery. We are hopeful that Amy can also show great results and improvements here."

Pieters suffered a severe brain injury as a result of the crash while training in December in Calpe, Spain. She was airlifted to hospital in Alicante where doctors performed surgery to relieve pressure on her brain and placed her in a medically-induced coma.

After being transferred to a hospital in the Netherlands, SD Worx confirmed, at the end of January, that Pieters has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit to an inpatient unit to continue her treatment and recovery.

Since mid-February, Pieters has been following a specialized intensive neurorehabilitation programme at one of the member institutions of the EENnacoma network.

She began to emerge from the coma in mid-March, and although she is partially paralyzed on her right side, she recognizes people, understands what is being said and is able to carry out more and more assignments, confirmed a medical update at that time.

At the PZC in Dordrecht, the medical update stated that donations have made it possible for Pieters to receive additional treatments with the possibility to travel home on weekends.

"In the past period, in addition to the care provided by the PZC, a lot of adjustments and possibilities have been offered thanks to your donations. The municipality and other authorities can only offer help within the rules if someone fully finished all treatments. Although this is understandable, it also immediately ensures that when we want to take care of Amy at home during the weekends, this is almost impossible," as stated in the update.

"We are therefore greatly helped and benefit from the necessary help and the necessary aids that Amy needs to be able to be home during the weekends. Think of a special bed, a chair and bed lift, a wheelchair. A wheelchair-car van is also provided. This means that Amy can be picked up and brought back in at the weekend, she can sleep at home and be cared for. Due to these tools Amy can really be at home on the weekends. Thanks to your donations, a shower cabin has now also been placed downstairs, so that Amy can now also enjoy a wonderful shower during the weekends. We try to copy her old life as much as possible. Amy smiles and is happy when she is back home. This is a very pleasant experience for us, and certainly also for Amy."

SD Worx wore a special jersey on stage 1 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift as part of a collection designed by Pieters and a symbol that the Dutch rider is ‘still part of the team’. In addition, at the Dutch National Championships, a crowdfunding campaign was launched to ensure Pieters could receive the best possible treatment.

"During her rehabilitation, your contribution also made it possible for Amy to follow extra hydrotherapy. Amy responds very well to the therapy. These extra training sessions give her satisfaction and help her visibly in her recovery," the statement read.

"We remain grateful to you every day, because only through your help and donations all this is already possible. Thank you very much!"