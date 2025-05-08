'My win was a sacrifice' - Demi Vollering dedicates La Vuelta Femenina stage victory to those who struggle with mental health

By published

FDJ-SUEZ rider goes into overall race lead with win atop Lagunas de Neila

Demi Vollering wins stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina
Demi Vollering wins stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) crossed the mountaintop finish line at Lagunas de Neila as winner of stage 5 of La Vuelta Femenina, she pointed to her head and helmet. 

Her atypical victory celebration was imbued with meaning when Vollering spoke about mental health in her emotional post-race interview, dedicating her win to "all the people who have a really hard time mentally".

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.