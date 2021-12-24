Pieters undergoes surgery for head injury following training crash

SD Worx rider Amy Pieters has undergone an operation on her head after crashing during a training ride on Friday, the team has confirmed.

The Dutchwoman was riding near Calpe in Spain with the national track team when the fall happened. She was airlifted to hospital in Alicante and underwent surgery.

30-year-old Pieters, who is the reigning Dutch road champion, will be kept in an induced coma in the coming days, SD Worx stated.

"Yesterday, Amy Pieters was operated on her head in the hospital of Alicante," the team announced in a statement. "During this operation, the doctors took away the pressure in her head that was created by the fall. Amy Pieters will be kept asleep the coming days.

"When the doctors wake her up in a few days, it will be possible to make an assessment of the possible damage. Her family has travelled to the hospital.

"At the moment, no further announcements can be made regarding the accident, and we would ask everyone to respect the privacy of those involved. Of course, everyone in Team SD Worx is currently thinking of Amy and her family."

Pieters is heading into her sixth season with SD Worx having previously raced for Argos-Shimano, Liv, and Wiggle-High5 during a 12-year career.

In 2021 she had one of her best seasons so far, winning Nokere Koerse, the Dutch road title and a stage at The Women's Tour as well as the points jersey at the Healthy Ageing Tour.