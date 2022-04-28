SD Worx say Amy Pieters is showing signs of consciousness
By Kirsten Frattini published
'Amy recognizes people, understands what is being said and is able to carry out more and more assignments' says team four months after Dutch rider's crash in Spain
Amy Pieters showing signs of consciousness and giving signs of non-verbal communication after a crash while training in December in Calpe, Spain.
Pieters suffered a severe brain injury as a result of the crash and had been unconscious since the incident, but according to a recent SD Worx official medical update released on Thursday, her condition has now changed.
"The condition of Amy Pieters has changed. There is consciousness. This means that she can communicate slightly non-verbally. Amy recognizes people, understands what is being said and is able to carry out more and more assignments," SD Worx wrote in a medical update.
"Doctors cannot yet say what residual symptoms and remaining abilities Amy Pieters will have as a result of the brain injury."
Pieters, the Dutch Champion, was training with the national track team on December 23 in Spain when she suffered a crash and lost consciousness.
She was airlifted to hospital in Alicante where doctors performed surgery to relieve pressure on her brain and placed her in a medically-induced coma.
She was then transported by airplane from Spain to hospital in the Netherlands by a specialist team of Eurocross on January 6. At that time, the SD Worx confirmed that she was breathing independently, the sedation had been phased out, and that her situation was stable but unchanged.
SD Worx confirmed, at the end of January, that Pieters has been transferred from the Intensive Care Unit to an inpatient unit to continue her treatment and recovery under the care of neurosurgeon and neurotrauma specialist Professor Wilco Peul.
"Since mid-February Amy Pieters has been following a specialized intensive neurorehabilitation programme at one of the member institutions of the EENnacoma network. This institution is working towards a suitable continuation of the rehabilitation process," SD Worx wrote in a medical update.
"The family appreciates the enormous sympathy shown, but also asks everyone to respect the privacy of those involved."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.