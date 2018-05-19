Amgen Women's Race: Stage 2 highlights - Video
Watch Hall win the mountainous stage in South Lake Tahoe
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) dominated the queen stage 2 at the Amgen Women's Race securing a solo victory and the overall leader's jersey in South Lake Tahoe.
Related Articles
The California native crossed the summit of the final climb with breakaway rider Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops), but managed to distance herself on the uphill finish to Heavenly Mountain Resort.
Wiles climbed to a second-place finish on the day, while Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished in third place.
Hall now leads the overall classification into the finale stage 3 with a healthy lead of 29 seconds over Wiles and 1:07 over Niewiadoma.
Watch how the race unfolded in the Amgen Women's Race stage 2 highlights video above.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy