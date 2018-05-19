Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the lead group over the top of the climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) dominated the queen stage 2 at the Amgen Women's Race securing a solo victory and the overall leader's jersey in South Lake Tahoe.

The California native crossed the summit of the final climb with breakaway rider Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops), but managed to distance herself on the uphill finish to Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Wiles climbed to a second-place finish on the day, while Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished in third place.

Hall now leads the overall classification into the finale stage 3 with a healthy lead of 29 seconds over Wiles and 1:07 over Niewiadoma.

Watch how the race unfolded in the Amgen Women's Race stage 2 highlights video above.