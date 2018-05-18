Trending

Amgen Women's Race: Hall wins queen stage to South Lake Tahoe

Wiles second in summit finish, Voxwomen Video

Image 1 of 34

Stage 2 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

Stage 2 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 34

Young fans watch as the race leaves South Lake Tahoe for stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Young fans watch as the race leaves South Lake Tahoe for stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 34

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the lead group over the top of the climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the lead group over the top of the climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 34

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the lead group over the top of the climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the lead group over the top of the climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 34

Lauren Hall of The United States and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team puts pressure on the leaders on the way to the QOM during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Lauren Hall of The United States and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team puts pressure on the leaders on the way to the QOM during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 34

Carolina Rodríguez of Mexico and Astana Women's Team leads the front of the peloton on stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Carolina Rodríguez of Mexico and Astana Women's Team leads the front of the peloton on stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 34

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 34

Kendall Ryan of The United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank tucks in on a descent during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Kendall Ryan of The United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank tucks in on a descent during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 34

Coryn Rivera of The United States and Team Sunweb tries to get aero while riding in todays break during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Coryn Rivera of The United States and Team Sunweb tries to get aero while riding in todays break during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 34

Katherine Compton of The United States and USA Cycling National Team rides in the peloton during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Katherine Compton of The United States and USA Cycling National Team rides in the peloton during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 34

Megan Guarnier of The United States and USA Cycling National Team rolls to the start line for stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Megan Guarnier of The United States and USA Cycling National Team rolls to the start line for stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 34

Sisters Alexis Ryan of The United States and CANYON//SRAM Racing and Kendall Ryan of The United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank on the start line of stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Sisters Alexis Ryan of The United States and CANYON//SRAM Racing and Kendall Ryan of The United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank on the start line of stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 34

The jersey leaders after stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The jersey leaders after stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 34

Katharine Hall of The United States and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team takes the leaders jersey after winning stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Katharine Hall of The United States and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team takes the leaders jersey after winning stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 34

The leaders near the top of the final big climb before dropping down to Tahoe during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The leaders near the top of the final big climb before dropping down to Tahoe during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 34

The leaders make their way up the QOM climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The leaders make their way up the QOM climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 34

Sara Poidevin of Canada and Rally Cycling hangs on to the back of the lead group to go over the QOM during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Sara Poidevin of Canada and Rally Cycling hangs on to the back of the lead group to go over the QOM during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 34

Katharine Hall of The United States and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team leads on the final big climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Katharine Hall of The United States and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team leads on the final big climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 34

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 34

Trixi Worrack of Germany and CANYON//SRAM Racing and teammate Alexis Ryan of The United States and CANYON//SRAM Racing lead a group on a climb

Trixi Worrack of Germany and CANYON//SRAM Racing and teammate Alexis Ryan of The United States and CANYON//SRAM Racing lead a group on a climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 34

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 34

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 34

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 34

A horse and rider welcome the womens peloton to Nevada during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

A horse and rider welcome the womens peloton to Nevada during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 34

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 34

Alexis Ryan of The United States and CANYON//SRAM Racing in the climbers jersey during stage 2

Alexis Ryan of The United States and CANYON//SRAM Racing in the climbers jersey during stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 34

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 34

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 34

Kendall Ryan of The United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank rides in the yellow leaders jersey during stage 2

Kendall Ryan of The United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank rides in the yellow leaders jersey during stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 34

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 34

Megan Guarnier of The United States and USA Cycling National Team and teammate Katherine Compton of The United States and USA Cycling National Team

Megan Guarnier of The United States and USA Cycling National Team and teammate Katherine Compton of The United States and USA Cycling National Team
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 34

The peloton heads into the mountains for stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

The peloton heads into the mountains for stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 34

Kendall Ryan of The United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank in the yellow leaders jersey before the start of stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Kendall Ryan of The United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank in the yellow leaders jersey before the start of stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 34

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 2 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race at South Lake Tahoe

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 2 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race at South Lake Tahoe
(Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) won the Amgen Women's Race queen stage around South Lake Tahoe and took the overall lead of the race. Hall shook off her last companion, Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops), on the finishing climb after the two had gone clear on the main climb of the day. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished in third place.

The stage started and finished in South Lake Tahoe and went into the mountains south of the lake, with two classified climbs plus the short finishing climb along the 108 kilometres. The main difficulty was the category 1 Daggett Summit cresting ten kilometres from the finish. 12.7 kilometres of climbing at an average of 6.1 percent were certain to leave only the strongest climbers fighting for the win.

The break of the day consisted of Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and sprinter Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) who had attacked within the first 10km. The duo held a lead of only 20 seconds over the category 2 climb after 22km. Williams tried to pull out a bigger advantage in the descent and ended up distancing Rivera who went back to the peloton.

On the flat stretch between the two climbs, Williams settled in for a long solo. Her advantage went up to two minutes with 50 kilometres to go. But the effort started to show, and when BePink took up the chase, the gap came down fast. Williams was caught with about 25km left to race, just before the start of the Daggett Summit climb, but she did get awarded the Most Courageous Rider jersey as a reward.

On the lower slopes, it was the Astana Women's Team who drilled the pace, causing many riders including overnight race leader Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) to get dropped. This attrition brought the peloton down to only 20 riders halfway up the climb when UnitedHealthcare took over to set up their leader Katie Hall.

When Hall made her move five kilometres from the summit, a group of five riders formed. Hall, Wiles, Niewiadoma, Erica Magnaldi (BePink), and Ruth Winder (Team Sunweb) were soon joined by Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Astana Women's Team) and Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling), and Winder had to let the others go.

Hall and Wiles attacked from this group 500 metres below the summit, and on the short downhill the two increased their advantage to half a minute. Hall attacked again once the road went up with 1.7 km to go and left Wiles behind as well, soloing to a repeat of last year's stage win and into the yellow leader's jersey. Wiles finished second 25 seconds down, Niewiadoma sprinted to third in a small group one minute behind.

Hall takes a 29-second lead into tomorrow's final stage, 70 km on a circuit in downtown Sacramento.

Listen to Hall talk about her stage 2 victory in the latest video from Voxwomen.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women3:06:41
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops0:00:25
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:01
4Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink0:01:02
5Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:06
6Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:01:10
7Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:33
8Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:02:14
9Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:02:18
10Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:02:21
11Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team0:02:29
12Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:37
13Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:10
14Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops0:03:11
15Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
16Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
17Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
18Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women0:03:16
19Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
20Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team0:03:19
21Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
22Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:03:40
23Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:27
24Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:18
25Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:05:26
26Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:05:48
27Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops0:06:30
28Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:07:10
29Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:07:24
30Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:51
31Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:27
32Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
33Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
34Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
35Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate0:09:18
36Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:09:20
37Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate0:09:24
38Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
39Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High50:09:35
40Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:09:43
41Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:10:13
42Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:10:33
43Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops0:10:44
44Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:13:30
45Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
46Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
47Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
48Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
49Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
50Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
51Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
52Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
53Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team
54Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
55Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
56Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team0:13:58
57Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:14:54
58Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High50:15:38
59Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
60Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team
61Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
62Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:16:05
63Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
64Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:16:15
65Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
66Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:16:32
67Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
68Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
69Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team0:16:54
70Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
71Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team0:18:11
72Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink0:19:09
73Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:37
74Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:21:54
75Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:25:47
76Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico0:25:49
77Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:26:28
78Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink0:27:12
79Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:28:00
OTLChristina Birch (USA) USA Cycling National Team
OTLRachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
DNFLibby Caldwell (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFJessica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Mexican National Team
DNFMitca Betsabee Saloman Valenzuela (Mex) Mexican National Team
DNSChloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women6:13:39
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops0:00:29
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:07
4Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink0:01:12
5Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:16
6Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:01:20
7Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:43
8Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:02:24
9Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:02:28
10Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:02:31
11Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team0:02:39
12Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:47
13Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:20
14Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:21
15Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
16Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
17Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
18Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women0:03:26
19Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
20Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:03:29
21Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team
22Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:03:50
23Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:37
24Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:05:36
25Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:05:58
26Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:06:02
27Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops0:06:40
28Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:07:20
29Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:07:34
30Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:01
31Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:30
32Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:37
33Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
34Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
35Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate0:09:28
36Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:09:30
37Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate0:09:34
38Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
39Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High50:09:45
40Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:09:53
41Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:10:23
42Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:10:43
43Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops0:10:54
44Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:13:37
45Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:13:38
46Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women0:13:40
47Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
48Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
49Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team
50Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
51Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
52Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
53Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
54Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
55Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team0:14:08
56Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
57Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:15:04
58Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:15:47
59Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High50:15:48
60Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:16:15
61Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
62Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team0:16:24
63Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
64Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:16:25
65Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:16:32
66Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:16:38
67Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops0:16:42
68Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team0:17:04
69Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
70Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
71Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team0:18:21
72Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink0:19:19
73Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:47
74Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:22:04
75Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico0:25:59
76Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:26:33
77Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:27:17
78Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink0:27:19
79Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:28:10

 

