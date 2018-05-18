Amgen Women's Race: Hall wins queen stage to South Lake Tahoe
Wiles second in summit finish, Voxwomen Video
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) won the Amgen Women's Race queen stage around South Lake Tahoe and took the overall lead of the race. Hall shook off her last companion, Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops), on the finishing climb after the two had gone clear on the main climb of the day. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished in third place.
The stage started and finished in South Lake Tahoe and went into the mountains south of the lake, with two classified climbs plus the short finishing climb along the 108 kilometres. The main difficulty was the category 1 Daggett Summit cresting ten kilometres from the finish. 12.7 kilometres of climbing at an average of 6.1 percent were certain to leave only the strongest climbers fighting for the win.
The break of the day consisted of Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and sprinter Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) who had attacked within the first 10km. The duo held a lead of only 20 seconds over the category 2 climb after 22km. Williams tried to pull out a bigger advantage in the descent and ended up distancing Rivera who went back to the peloton.
On the flat stretch between the two climbs, Williams settled in for a long solo. Her advantage went up to two minutes with 50 kilometres to go. But the effort started to show, and when BePink took up the chase, the gap came down fast. Williams was caught with about 25km left to race, just before the start of the Daggett Summit climb, but she did get awarded the Most Courageous Rider jersey as a reward.
On the lower slopes, it was the Astana Women's Team who drilled the pace, causing many riders including overnight race leader Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) to get dropped. This attrition brought the peloton down to only 20 riders halfway up the climb when UnitedHealthcare took over to set up their leader Katie Hall.
When Hall made her move five kilometres from the summit, a group of five riders formed. Hall, Wiles, Niewiadoma, Erica Magnaldi (BePink), and Ruth Winder (Team Sunweb) were soon joined by Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Astana Women's Team) and Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling), and Winder had to let the others go.
Hall and Wiles attacked from this group 500 metres below the summit, and on the short downhill the two increased their advantage to half a minute. Hall attacked again once the road went up with 1.7 km to go and left Wiles behind as well, soloing to a repeat of last year's stage win and into the yellow leader's jersey. Wiles finished second 25 seconds down, Niewiadoma sprinted to third in a small group one minute behind.
Hall takes a 29-second lead into tomorrow's final stage, 70 km on a circuit in downtown Sacramento.
Listen to Hall talk about her stage 2 victory in the latest video from Voxwomen.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|3:06:41
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|0:00:25
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:01
|4
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:01:02
|5
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:06
|6
|Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:01:10
|7
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:33
|8
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:02:14
|9
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:18
|10
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:02:21
|11
|Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:29
|12
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:37
|13
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:10
|14
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|0:03:11
|15
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|16
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|17
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|18
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:03:16
|19
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|20
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|0:03:19
|21
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|22
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:03:40
|23
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:27
|24
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:05:18
|25
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:05:26
|26
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:05:48
|27
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:06:30
|28
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:07:10
|29
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:07:24
|30
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:51
|31
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:27
|32
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|33
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|34
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|35
|Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate
|0:09:18
|36
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:09:20
|37
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate
|0:09:24
|38
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|39
|Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:09:35
|40
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|0:09:43
|41
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:10:13
|42
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:10:33
|43
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:10:44
|44
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:13:30
|45
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|46
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|47
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|48
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|49
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|50
|Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|51
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|52
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|53
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team
|54
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|55
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|56
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:13:58
|57
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:14:54
|58
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:15:38
|59
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|60
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|61
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|62
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:16:05
|63
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|64
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:16:15
|65
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|66
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:16:32
|67
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|68
|Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|69
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|0:16:54
|70
|Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|71
|Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|0:18:11
|72
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|0:19:09
|73
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:20:37
|74
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:21:54
|75
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:25:47
|76
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|0:25:49
|77
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:26:28
|78
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|0:27:12
|79
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:28:00
|OTL
|Christina Birch (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|OTL
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Libby Caldwell (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Jessica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Mexican National Team
|DNF
|Mitca Betsabee Saloman Valenzuela (Mex) Mexican National Team
|DNS
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|6:13:39
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|0:00:29
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:07
|4
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:01:12
|5
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:16
|6
|Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:01:20
|7
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:43
|8
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:02:24
|9
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:28
|10
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:02:31
|11
|Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:39
|12
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:47
|13
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:20
|14
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:21
|15
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|16
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|17
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|18
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:03:26
|19
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|20
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:29
|21
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|22
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:03:50
|23
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:37
|24
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:05:36
|25
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:05:58
|26
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:06:02
|27
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:06:40
|28
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:07:20
|29
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:07:34
|30
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:01
|31
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:30
|32
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:37
|33
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|34
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|35
|Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate
|0:09:28
|36
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:09:30
|37
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate
|0:09:34
|38
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|39
|Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:09:45
|40
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|0:09:53
|41
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:10:23
|42
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:10:43
|43
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:10:54
|44
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:13:37
|45
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:13:38
|46
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:13:40
|47
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|48
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|49
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team
|50
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|51
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|52
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|53
|Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|54
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|55
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:14:08
|56
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|57
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:15:04
|58
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:15:47
|59
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:15:48
|60
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:16:15
|61
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|62
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|0:16:24
|63
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|64
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:16:25
|65
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:16:32
|66
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:16:38
|67
|Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:16:42
|68
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|0:17:04
|69
|Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|70
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|71
|Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|0:18:21
|72
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|0:19:19
|73
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:20:47
|74
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:22:04
|75
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|0:25:59
|76
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:26:33
|77
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:27:17
|78
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|0:27:19
|79
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:28:10
