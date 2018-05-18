Image 1 of 34 Stage 2 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 34 Young fans watch as the race leaves South Lake Tahoe for stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 3 of 34 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the lead group over the top of the climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 4 of 34 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the lead group over the top of the climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 5 of 34 Lauren Hall of The United States and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team puts pressure on the leaders on the way to the QOM during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 6 of 34 Carolina Rodríguez of Mexico and Astana Women's Team leads the front of the peloton on stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 7 of 34 The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 8 of 34 Kendall Ryan of The United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank tucks in on a descent during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 9 of 34 Coryn Rivera of The United States and Team Sunweb tries to get aero while riding in todays break during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 10 of 34 Katherine Compton of The United States and USA Cycling National Team rides in the peloton during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 11 of 34 Megan Guarnier of The United States and USA Cycling National Team rolls to the start line for stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 12 of 34 Sisters Alexis Ryan of The United States and CANYON//SRAM Racing and Kendall Ryan of The United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank on the start line of stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 13 of 34 The jersey leaders after stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 14 of 34 Katharine Hall of The United States and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team takes the leaders jersey after winning stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 15 of 34 The leaders near the top of the final big climb before dropping down to Tahoe during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 16 of 34 The leaders make their way up the QOM climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 17 of 34 Sara Poidevin of Canada and Rally Cycling hangs on to the back of the lead group to go over the QOM during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 18 of 34 Katharine Hall of The United States and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team leads on the final big climb during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 19 of 34 The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 20 of 34 Trixi Worrack of Germany and CANYON//SRAM Racing and teammate Alexis Ryan of The United States and CANYON//SRAM Racing lead a group on a climb (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 21 of 34 The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 22 of 34 The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 23 of 34 The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 24 of 34 A horse and rider welcome the womens peloton to Nevada during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 25 of 34 The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 26 of 34 Alexis Ryan of The United States and CANYON//SRAM Racing in the climbers jersey during stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 27 of 34 The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 28 of 34 The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 29 of 34 Kendall Ryan of The United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank rides in the yellow leaders jersey during stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 30 of 34 The peloton hits the first climb of the day during stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 31 of 34 Megan Guarnier of The United States and USA Cycling National Team and teammate Katherine Compton of The United States and USA Cycling National Team (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 32 of 34 The peloton heads into the mountains for stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 33 of 34 Kendall Ryan of The United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank in the yellow leaders jersey before the start of stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images) Image 34 of 34 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 2 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race at South Lake Tahoe (Image credit: Jonathan Device/Getty Images)

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) won the Amgen Women's Race queen stage around South Lake Tahoe and took the overall lead of the race. Hall shook off her last companion, Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops), on the finishing climb after the two had gone clear on the main climb of the day. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished in third place.

The stage started and finished in South Lake Tahoe and went into the mountains south of the lake, with two classified climbs plus the short finishing climb along the 108 kilometres. The main difficulty was the category 1 Daggett Summit cresting ten kilometres from the finish. 12.7 kilometres of climbing at an average of 6.1 percent were certain to leave only the strongest climbers fighting for the win.

The break of the day consisted of Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and sprinter Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) who had attacked within the first 10km. The duo held a lead of only 20 seconds over the category 2 climb after 22km. Williams tried to pull out a bigger advantage in the descent and ended up distancing Rivera who went back to the peloton.

On the flat stretch between the two climbs, Williams settled in for a long solo. Her advantage went up to two minutes with 50 kilometres to go. But the effort started to show, and when BePink took up the chase, the gap came down fast. Williams was caught with about 25km left to race, just before the start of the Daggett Summit climb, but she did get awarded the Most Courageous Rider jersey as a reward.

On the lower slopes, it was the Astana Women's Team who drilled the pace, causing many riders including overnight race leader Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) to get dropped. This attrition brought the peloton down to only 20 riders halfway up the climb when UnitedHealthcare took over to set up their leader Katie Hall.

When Hall made her move five kilometres from the summit, a group of five riders formed. Hall, Wiles, Niewiadoma, Erica Magnaldi (BePink), and Ruth Winder (Team Sunweb) were soon joined by Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Astana Women's Team) and Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling), and Winder had to let the others go.

Hall and Wiles attacked from this group 500 metres below the summit, and on the short downhill the two increased their advantage to half a minute. Hall attacked again once the road went up with 1.7 km to go and left Wiles behind as well, soloing to a repeat of last year's stage win and into the yellow leader's jersey. Wiles finished second 25 seconds down, Niewiadoma sprinted to third in a small group one minute behind.

Hall takes a 29-second lead into tomorrow's final stage, 70 km on a circuit in downtown Sacramento.

Listen to Hall talk about her stage 2 victory in the latest video from Voxwomen.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 3:06:41 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 0:00:25 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:01 4 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 0:01:02 5 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:06 6 Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:01:10 7 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:33 8 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:02:14 9 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:18 10 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:02:21 11 Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team 0:02:29 12 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:37 13 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:10 14 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 0:03:11 15 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 16 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 17 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 18 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:03:16 19 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 20 Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team 0:03:19 21 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 22 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:03:40 23 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:27 24 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:05:18 25 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:05:26 26 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:48 27 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:06:30 28 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:10 29 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:07:24 30 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:07:51 31 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:08:27 32 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 33 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 34 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 35 Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate 0:09:18 36 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:09:20 37 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate 0:09:24 38 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 39 Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:09:35 40 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:09:43 41 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:10:13 42 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:10:33 43 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:10:44 44 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:13:30 45 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 46 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 47 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 48 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 49 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 50 Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 51 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 52 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 53 Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team 54 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 55 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 56 Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:13:58 57 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:14:54 58 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:15:38 59 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 60 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team 61 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 62 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:16:05 63 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 64 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 0:16:15 65 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 66 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:16:32 67 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 68 Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 69 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 0:16:54 70 Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 71 Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team 0:18:11 72 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink 0:19:09 73 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:37 74 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:21:54 75 Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:25:47 76 Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico 0:25:49 77 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:26:28 78 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 0:27:12 79 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:28:00 OTL Christina Birch (USA) USA Cycling National Team OTL Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 DNF Libby Caldwell (USA) Team Illuminate DNF Jessica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Mexican National Team DNF Mitca Betsabee Saloman Valenzuela (Mex) Mexican National Team DNS Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air