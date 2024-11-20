Alberto Bettiol – 'I want to race the 2025 Giro d'Italia in the national champion's jersey'

Astana Qazaqstan all-rounder keen to make a return to home Grand Tour in 2025

Alberto Bettiol racing for Astana in the tricolore of Italian national champion
Top Italian all-rounder Alberto Bettiol has confirmed that he aims to make his return to the Giro d'Italia in 2025, with his opportunity to wear the tricolore of reigning National Champion in his country's biggest stage race a major reason for doing so.

Bettiol made the announcement during the reception for the Giglio d'Oro prize, widely considered Italy's top national cycling award for the country's riders.

