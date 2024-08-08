Alberto Bettiol set for mid-season transfer from EF Education to Astana Qazaqstan

By
published

Italian’s arrival could boost Astana’s pursuit of UCI WorldTour ranking points after Chinese investment

RIMINI ITALY JUNE 29 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education EasyPost crosses the finish line during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 1 a 206km stage from Firenze to Rimini UCIWT on June 29 2024 in Rimini Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Italian national champion Alberto Bettiol (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alberto Bettiol is expected to switch from EF Education-EasyPost to Astana Qazaqstan during the August transfer window, as Astana apparently use their new funding from China to immediately strengthen their roster and so pursue UCI ranking points and a place in the 2026 WorldTour.   

Mid-season transfers are rare in professional cycling but are allowed between August 1-15 under UCI rules. The rider and the two teams involved must strike a deal with the UCI then giving final approval. Cyclingnews understands that the two teams have reached a deal, with the UCI expected to give the green light for the deal after the Paris Olympics end on Sunday. 

